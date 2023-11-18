The third-ranked Michigan Wolverines can't afford to slip up Saturday when they visit College Park, Md., to face the Maryland Terrapins in a college football Week 12 Big Ten matchup. The Wolverines (10-0, 7-0) knocked off No. 10 Penn State 24-15 last week and face No. 2 Ohio State next week. That means a loss Saturday would be a big hit to their College Football Playoff hopes. The Terrapins (6-4, 3-4) are seeking a season-defining victory and come in off a 13-10 victory against Nebraska. They started the season 5-0 before losing four in a row. Michigan is 11-1 in the all-time series and beat the Terrapins 34-27 in Ann Arbor last season. The Wolverines will be without coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines as he serves the second of a three-game suspension.

Saturday's kickoff at SECU Stadium is set for noon ET. The latest SportsLine consensus Michigan vs. Maryland odds list the Wolverines are 19-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored at 49. Before making any Maryland vs. Michigan picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Maryland and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Maryland vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Maryland spread: Wolverines -19

Michigan vs. Maryland over/under: 49 points

Michigan vs. Maryland money line: Wolverines -1242, Terrapins +747

MICH: Is 12-4 ATS on the road since the 2020 season.

MD: Is 10-12 ATS in home games since the start of 2020.

Michigan vs. Maryland picks: See picks at SportsLine

Michigan vs. Maryland live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines have won 22 straight Big 12 matchups and are 5-1-1 against the spread in conference games this season. They are 4-0 ATS on the road. UM's defense has been mauling teams all year and leads the nation in both total defense (233 yards per game) and scoring (7.5 points per contest). The Wolverines lead the Big Ten in scoring offense, averaging 39 points, and are second in the conference in total offense (410.5 yards per game) and rushing (173).

Blake Corum rushed for 145 yards and two TDs last week, giving him 794 yards and 18 TDs this season. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is second in the nation in completion percentage (76.2) and has 2,194 passing yards, 18 TDs and just three interceptions. Three Wolverines pass-catchers average at least 14.5 yards per reception, and receiver Roman Wilson has scored 10 touchdowns. UM cornerback Mike Sainristil has three interceptions, taking two back for scores. See which team to pick here.

Why Maryland can cover

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the offense can put up big numbers, and four of Maryland's six victories have come at home. Tagovailoa has thrown for at least 250 yards in eight of the 10 games and is 15th in the nation with 2,769 passing yards. The Terps are second behind only Ohio State in passing in the Big Ten, averaging 281 yards per game. Three Terrapins have at least 500 receiving yards for an offense that averages 29 points, which ranks fourth in Big Ten.

Jeshaun Jones, Tai Felton and Kaden Prather all average at least 13.5 yards per catch, and they have combined for 14 touchdowns. The Terrapins are 3-2 ATS following a victory, and the defense makes impact plays. Maryland allows 22.4 points and 121.5 rushing yards per game, ranking in the top 50 in FBS in both. The Terps had five takeaways last week. Seven defenders have at least 2.5 sacks, and Tarheeb Still is tied for second in the nation with five interceptions. See which team to pick here.

How to make Michigan vs. Maryland picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 57 points. The model also says one side of the spread is hitting more than 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Maryland, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.