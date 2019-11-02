Michigan vs. Maryland: Prediction, pick, odds, line, point spread, football game, kickoff time, preview
Is there a budding rivalry brewing between these two programs?
No. 14 Michigan and Maryland have only shared a division since 2014. While there's not a lot of history between these two schools -- Michigan is 7-1 all time, and 4-1 as Big Ten foes -- there is a possible rivalry brewing off the field. Maryland hired Mike Locksley to take over the program this season. Locksley came from Alabama, where he was the offensive coordinator. He worked alongside new Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis while in Tuscaloosa. Before the season began, there was a bit of back-and-forth between Locksley and Gattis.
Essentially it boiled down to comments from Gattis about how he would put Alabama's gameplan together during the week for Locksley, who called the plays on Saturdays. Locksley responded by reminding everybody that Gattis didn't call the plays, and that there's a difference between putting a plan together and executing it.
Well, so far this season Maryland is averaging 32.4 points per game, and Michigan is at 31.0. In conference play, however, Michigan is at 27.8 points per game while Maryland's at 20.
What can we expect when these two Big Ten foes meet up in College Park? Let's take a closer look at the matchup and make some expert picks, straight up and against the spread.
Storylines
Michigan: You must remain wary of ever thinking that Michigan has "figured it out," but it's possible that Michigan is figuring things out. Since halftime of their trip to Happy Valley, the Wolverines have outscored their opponents 59-21. Those opponents have been Penn State and Notre Dame, two top-10 teams. Unfortunately the second-half comeback against Penn State wasn't enough to win, and it's hard to know how seriously to take last week's outburst considering the weather the game was played in. Still, there's a lot more optimism surrounding Michigan's offense as November begins than there was at the start of October.
Maryland: The Maryland offense has gone the opposite direction of Michigan. Maryland averaged 53 points per game in nonconference play, though that number was a little skewed by putting 79 on the board against Howard. The 63-point outburst against Syracuse was legit, but it's been a different story since entering Big Ten play. In five Big Ten games, the Terps have been able to crack 20 points twice, and one of those games was against Rutgers. In games against Penn State, Purdue and MInnesota, Maryland's been outscored 151-24. That needs to turn around quickly if Maryland wants to maintain any hope of reaching a bowl game.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 | Time: Noon ET
Location: Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
I'm taking the Terps, but I don't have a ton of confidence in the pick. I'm basing it on Michigan coming off two huge games against Penn State and Notre Dame, and having a rivalry game against Michigan State looming after a bye. Maryland's in rough shape and Michigan should be able to pick up this win with relative ease, and I suspect the Wolverines will keep things basic on the road and just get out of College Park with a win. Pick: Maryland (+18.5)
So what CFB picks can you make with confidence in Week 10, and which line is Vegas way off on? Visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,200 in profit over the past four seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Coach suspended for running up score
The county has a rule preventing teams from beating opponents by more than 42 points
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 10
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 10 of the 2019 college football season
-
Top Picks: Navy-UConn, NBA best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Navy vs. UConn odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Navy vs. Connecticut game 10,000 times.
-
Report: Urban USC's No. 1 choice
The most surprised person by this news is likely Clay Helton, who is still employed by USC
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game