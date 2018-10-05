Michigan vs. Maryland: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

There isn't a long history between Michigan and Maryland on the football field, but the games that have played have been dominated by the Wolverines. Michigan holds a 6-1 record against Maryland all time and is 3-1 against the Terps since Maryland joined the Big Ten. That includes a three-game win streak for Michigan which has seen the Wolverines win by an average of 36.3 points per game. The last time Maryland visited Ann Arbor, it lost 59-3.

Storylines

Michigan: The Wolverines faced their first test in weeks last Saturday in Evanston. Michigan fell behind Northwestern 17-0 early, and spent the rest of the game struggling to get back into the contest before finally pulling off a 20-17 win with a fourth-quarter touchdown. The win was Michigan's fourth straight since its season-opening loss to Notre Dame. The Wolverines defense has been at the forefront of the team's success, allowing only 12.5 points per game during the win streak.

Maryland: While there's plenty of turmoil surrounding the Maryland football program right now, results on the field haven't suffered to this point. The Terps enter this game at 3-1 and picked up their first Big Ten win of the season last week with a 42-13 win over Minnesota. The Terps offense has been led by a three-headed monster at running back so far, with Ty Johnson, Anthony McFarland and Tayon Fleet-Davis combining for 739 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on the season so far.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Game prediction, picks

Both of these teams enter this game with strong defenses. While Maryland's defense isn't quite on the same level as Michigan's, it ranks 38th in the country at 0.312 points allowed per play. So I don't expect there to be a lot of points scored in this game, which makes the 17.5 points I'm getting with Michigan attractive. Pick: Maryland +17.5

