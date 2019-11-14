Michigan vs. Michigan State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 15 Michigan (home) vs. Michigan State (away)

Current Records: Michigan 7-2; Michigan State 4-5

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Michigan and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Michigan has a defense that allows only 17.11 points per game, so Michigan State's offense will have their work cut out for them.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Michigan's strategy against the Maryland Terrapins two weeks ago. The Wolverines blew past Maryland 38-7. With Michigan ahead 21 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already.

There was early excitement for Michigan State after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Illinois Fighting Illini who ended up claiming the real prize. It was close but no cigar for Michigan State as they fell 37-34 to Illinois. Michigan State was up 31-10 at the end of the third quarter but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Michigan's win lifted them to 7-2 while Michigan State's loss dropped them down to 4-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Michigan rank fifth in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 153.6 on average. As for Michigan State, they come into the matchup boasting the 16th fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 108.1. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Spartans.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Michigan and Michigan State both have two wins in their last four games.