Michigan vs. Michigan State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Michigan vs. Michigan State football game
Who's Playing
No. 15 Michigan (home) vs. Michigan State (away)
Current Records: Michigan 7-2; Michigan State 4-5
What to Know
The Michigan Wolverines have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Michigan and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Michigan has a defense that allows only 17.11 points per game, so Michigan State's offense will have their work cut out for them.
You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Michigan's strategy against the Maryland Terrapins two weeks ago. The Wolverines blew past Maryland 38-7. With Michigan ahead 21 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already.
There was early excitement for Michigan State after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Illinois Fighting Illini who ended up claiming the real prize. It was close but no cigar for Michigan State as they fell 37-34 to Illinois. Michigan State was up 31-10 at the end of the third quarter but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal.
Michigan's win lifted them to 7-2 while Michigan State's loss dropped them down to 4-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Michigan rank fifth in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 153.6 on average. As for Michigan State, they come into the matchup boasting the 16th fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 108.1. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolverines are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Spartans.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Michigan and Michigan State both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Michigan 21 vs. Michigan State 7
- Oct 07, 2017 - Michigan State 14 vs. Michigan 10
- Oct 29, 2016 - Michigan 32 vs. Michigan State 23
- Oct 17, 2015 - Michigan State 27 vs. Michigan 23
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan and Michigan State football.
-
Alabama vs Mississippi State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup...
-
Week 12 SEC picks against the spread
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry headlines Week 12 in the SEC
-
ND home sellout streak is ending
The streak dates back to 1973
-
The Six Pack: Auburn over Georgia?
The Process is still working its way toward an even season, but is heating up as we hit the...
-
CFB Week 12: Odds, bets, picks, and sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 12 college football game 10,000 times
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game