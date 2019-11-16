Michigan vs. Michigan State odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from Big Ten expert on 17-3 run

The Michigan State Spartans will try to end their four-game losing streak on Saturday when they take on their intrastate rival Michigan Wolverines in a battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 in Big Ten) last won on Sept. 28 against Indiana. Since then they have lost to Ohio State, Wisconsin, Penn State and Illinois by a combined score of 137-51. They are 0-5 against the spread in their last five Big Ten games and 0-6 ATS in their last six games against a team with a winning record. Meanwhile the Wolverines (7-2, 4-2), who are ranked No. 14, have won five of six games and can still reach a New Year's Six Bowl. Kickoff is noon ET. The Wolverines are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Michigan vs. Michigan State picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from Mike Tierney, given the success he's had picking these teams.

No one knows football like Tierney. The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered college football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2017. Since the start of the 2017 season, he has gone 136-114 on college football picks against-the-spread. Last season was his best, going 59-46.

In addition, he is 7-1 in his last eight against-the-spread picks involving Michigan State and 10-2 in his last 12 picks involving Michigan for a combined 17-3 run on these teams. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has analyzed Michigan vs. Michigan State from every possible angle and locked in a confident against-the-spread selection. You can make the best possible Michigan State vs. Michigan picks by heading to SportsLine.

Tierney knows that the Wolverines are playing their best football of the season. Over the last six games, the team has averaged 34.7 points and 402.8 yards per game while giving up just 12.8 points and 227.5 yards per contest. That's a drastic improvement over the first three games when Michigan was averaging just 26.0 points and 364.0 yards per game while allowing 25.7 points and 343.7 yards a contest.

In addition Tierney has factored in that Illinois just ripped apart Michigan State's once-vaunted defense. Illini quarterback Brandon Peters, who transferred from Michigan, passed for a career-high 369 yards and three touchdowns against the Spartans. His previous career-high was 297 yards. Over the last four games, Michigan State's defense has given up 1,638 yards.

But just because the Wolverines have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Michigan vs. Michigan State spread on Saturday.

That's because the Spartans have a record of success against the Wolverines under coach Mark Dantonio. Since Dantonio took over as coach in 2007, Michigan State is 8-4 against its more heralded rivals. That includes a 4-1 record in Ann Arbor. The last time the teams played at the Big House, in 2017, an unranked Spartans team upset No. 7 Michigan, 14-10.

In addition, Michigan State has a disruptive force in defensive end Kenny Willekes. The reigning Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, Willekes is second on the team with 9.0 tackles for loss and leads the Spartans with 5.5 sacks. He ranks second among all FBS players with 44.0 career tackles for loss.

We can tell you Tierney is leaning under, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Saturday. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Michigan State vs. Michigan? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan State vs. Michigan spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the football expert who is 17-3 on picks involving these teams.