Michigan vs. Michigan State odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from Big Ten expert who's 17-3

Two bitter rivals renew their intrastate feud on Saturday when the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines face the Michigan State Spartans for the Paul Bunyan Trophy in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines (7-2, 4-2 in Big Ten) have won five of six games and are 5-1 against the spread since being blown out by Wisconsin on Sept. 21. They are coming off a 38-7 win over hapless Maryland. Meanwhile, the Spartans (4-5, 2-4) have lost four straight games after opening the season 4-1. They are 0-5 against the spread in their last five Big Ten games and 0-6 against the number in their last six against teams with a winning record. Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Wolverines are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44. Before making any Michigan State vs. Michigan picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine's resident Big Ten expert, Mike Tierney, has to say.

No one knows football like Tierney. The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered college football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2017. Since the start of the 2017 season, he has gone 136-114 on college football picks against-the-spread. Last season was his best, going 59-46.

In addition, he is 7-1 in his last eight against-the-spread picks involving Michigan State and 10-2 in his last 12 picks involving Michigan. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has analyzed Michigan vs. Michigan State from every possible angle and locked in a confident against-the-spread selection. You can make the best possible Michigan State vs. Michigan picks by heading to SportsLine.

Tierney knows the Wolverines have one of the best defenses in the country. They rank seventh in the nation in total defense (266.2 yards per game) and 11th in scoring defense (17.1 points per game). Over the last six games, Michigan has allowed just 227.5 yards and 12.8 points per game.

Tierney also has factored in that the Wolverines will face a Michigan State team in a free fall. During the Spartans' four-game losing streak, they've been outscored 137-51. In the loss last week to Illinois, the Spartans lost four turnovers, allowed 405 total yards to an offense that hadn't gained more than 324 in a Big Ten game this season and blew a 25-point lead.

But just because the Wolverines have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Michigan vs. Michigan State spread on Saturday.

That's because the Spartans have a record of success against the Wolverines under coach Mark Dantonio. Since Dantonio took over as coach in 2007, Michigan State is 8-4 against its more heralded rivals. That includes a 4-1 record in Ann Arbor. The last time the teams played at the Big House, in 2017, an unranked Spartans team upset No. 7 Michigan, 14-10.

In addition, Michigan State has a disruptive force in defensive end Kenny Willekes. The reigning Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, Willekes is second on the team with 9.0 tackles for loss and leads the Spartans with 5.5 sacks. He ranks second among all FBS players with 44.0 career tackles for loss.

We can tell you Tierney is leaning under, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Saturday. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Michigan State vs. Michigan? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan State vs. Michigan spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the football expert who is 17-3 on picks involving these teams.