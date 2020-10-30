The Michigan Wolverines will attempt to keep up the recent dominance of their rivalry with Michigan State when they host the Spartans on Saturday. The Big Ten contest is set for a noon ET kickoff from Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines have won three of the last four meetings in this series, including the last two by 38 combined points. Last year, they rolled to a 44-10 victory in Ann Arbor. Michigan started its 2020 campaign with a 49-24 road win against Minnesota last week, while Michigan State fell 38-27 at home to Rutgers in the first game of the Mel Tucker era.

The Wolverines are 24.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 52 in the latest Michigan vs. Michigan State odds from William Hill. Before making any Michigan State vs. Michigan picks, check out the college football predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney, given the success he's had picking games involving these programs.

Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Michigan State vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Michigan State spread: Michigan -24.5

Michigan vs. Michigan State over-under: 52 points

Michigan vs. Michigan State money line: Michigan -2,400, Michigan State +1,200

MSU: The Spartans have covered five of the last six meetings at Michigan.

MICH: The Wolverines have covered their last four games as a home favorite.

Why Michigan can cover

Tierney knows the Wolverines will hope to build on their momentum from a win over a solid No. 21-ranked Minnesota club that has several key returning players from a team that won 11 games last year. They allowed Minnesota to score the first touchdown, but responded with a 21-point burst that put them in control for the remainder of the game.

Zach Charbonnet broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run and Donovan Jeter capitalized on the first of two Minnesota turnovers by returning a fumble 15 yards for a score. Joe Milton, making his first career start at quarterback, threw his first touchdown to Ben Mason from 8 yards out to cap an explosive and balanced first quarter.

Minnesota went on to score two more touchdowns, but its varied and explosive offense was largely held in check with 326 total yards. The Wolverines racked up 481 total yards with a nearly even split between run and pass. Milton threw for 225 yards on 15-of-22 passing and also added 52 rushing yards with another score.

Why Michigan State can cover

The Wolverines will need to be sharp again to fight off a challenge from is bound to be a hungry and desperate Spartans club that suffered some embarrassment with a home loss to Rutgers as a two-touchdown favorite.

Mistakes were the story of their downfall, highlighted by seven turnovers that repeatedly handed short fields to the Scarlet Knights. Michigan State fell behind early by 18 points and never recovered, but there were still some bright spots in the first game under the leadership of Tucker, who joined the program following one year at Colorado.

When the Spartans weren't committing turnovers, they were fairly efficient on offense and ended up with a 369-276 edge in total yardage. Rocky Lombardi completed 31-of-43 passes for 319 yards and three scores to go along with two interceptions. Four Spartans had at least five catches and Jaylen Reed led the way with 11 grabs for 128 yards and two scores.

