The Michigan State Spartans look to claim the Paul Bunyan Trophy for the 11th time in their last 16 attempts when they host the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten contest on Saturday. Michigan State (2-4, 0-3) is just 38-72-5 all-time against Michigan but has controlled the series since losing six consecutive meetings from 2002-07. The Spartans dropped a 27-24 decision at Rutgers last week for their fourth straight loss, while the Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) posted their 23rd regular-season victory in a row -- and school record-tying 19th consecutive Big Ten triumph -- by trouncing Indiana 52-7.

Kickoff at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 25-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.

Michigan vs. Michigan State spread: Wolverines -25

Michigan vs. Michigan State over/under: 46 points

Michigan vs. Michigan State money line: Wolverines -3636, Spartans +1351

MICH: The Wolverines are 17-5-1 against the spread in their last 23 conference games

MSU: The Spartans are 13-2 ATS in their last 15 meetings with the Wolverines

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines have won 23 consecutive overall regular-season games, with their last defeat being a 37-33 setback at Michigan State on Oct. 30, 2021, and eight straight on the road. Each of their seven victories this year have been by 24 or more points, and they've scored at least 30 in each triumph to extend their streak to a school-record 10 games. Last week's rout marked the third straight contest in which the team has produced a minimum of 45 points.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 14-of-17 pass attempts against Indiana for 222 yards and three touchdowns while going without an interception for the fourth straight time and sixth in seven games this season. The junior has been very accurate with his passes as he ranks second in the nation with a 78.2 completion percentage. Sophomore tight end Colston Loveland hauled in three passes for a career-high 80 yards versus the Hoosiers and had a TD reception for the second consecutive week to match his total from last season. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan has allowed only five touchdowns thus far this season, so the Spartans will be looking for another solid performance from quarterback Katin Houser. The redshirt freshman made his first career start last week and helped give Michigan State a 24-6 lead after three quarters as he threw a pair of touchdown passes and also ran for a score. One-third of Houser's 18 completions were to senior wide receiver Tre Mosley, who registered 36 yards and a TD.

Mosley has hauled in a pass in 23 consecutive games and ranks 18th on the Spartans' all-time list with 121 career receptions. Running back Nathan Carter has performed well in his first season with Michigan State after transferring from UConn as he is averaging 88.2 rushing yards to rank fourth in the Big Ten. The redshirt sophomore has recorded three 100-yard performances and fell three yards shy of a fourth in the team's loss to Maryland on Sept. 23. See which team to pick here.

