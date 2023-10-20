The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines seek their 24th consecutive regular-season victory when they visit the Michigan State Spartans in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday. Michigan (7-0, 4-0) hasn't lost in the regular season since Oct. 30, 2021, when it dropped a 37-33 decision at Michigan State. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3) are in the midst of a four-game losing streak but have won 10 of their last 15 meetings with the Wolverines for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Kickoff at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 24-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before making any Michigan State vs. Michigan picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Michigan State and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Michigan State vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Michigan State spread: Wolverines -24

Michigan vs. Michigan State over/under: 46 points

Michigan vs. Michigan State money line: Wolverines -3252, Spartans +1263

MICH: The Wolverines are 17-5-1 against the spread in their last 23 conference games

MSU: The Spartans are 13-2 ATS in their last 15 meetings with the Wolverines

Michigan vs. Michigan State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Michigan vs. Michigan State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines have been a force on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 10th in the country in scoring with an average of 39.4 points while leading the nation in points allowed at 6.7 per game. Michigan has outscored the opposition 276-47, recording at least 30 points in every contest and winning each by at least 24. The Wolverines are the first Big Ten team since Minnesota in 1905 to hold its first seven opponents under 14 points while scoring 30 or more.

Blake Corum has rushed for 546 yards and leads the nation with 12 touchdown runs this season. The senior has found the end zone in every game and has posted four multi-TD performances, including one in Michigan's 52-7 rout of Indiana last weekend. Senior wideout Roman Wilson is the key to the Wolverines' aerial attack as he is first in the country with nine scoring receptions. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan State can cover

The Spartans were encouraged by the play of quarterback Katin Houser, who made his first career start in last week's 27-24 loss at Rutgers. The redshirt freshman had a hand in all three of Michigan State's touchdowns, throwing for two while running for another. Houser led the team to its first opening-drive TD of the season in the setback as he connected with senior wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. for a 13-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter.

Michigan State's ground attack is led by Nate Carter, who has gained 529 yards on 113 carries. The redshirt sophomore, who is in his first season with the Spartans after spending two at UConn, is fourth in the Big Ten with an average of 88.2 rushing yards and has posted a career-high three 100-yard performances. Carter became the first Spartan to score three touchdowns in a quarter since Jehuu Caulcrick in 2007 when he accomplished the feat in the third quarter of the team's 45-14 victory against Richmond on Sept. 9. See which team to pick here.

How to make Michigan vs. Michigan State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 55 points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Michigan State, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan State vs. Michigan spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of more than $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.