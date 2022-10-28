Big Ten rivals match up with the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line on Saturday evening as the Michigan State Spartans (3-4) travel to play No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (7-0). The Wolverines head into this battle red-hot, winning seven straight games. Last week, they blew out No. 13 Penn State 41-17. The Spartans halted their four-game losing streak in Week 7, beating Wisconsin 34-28.

Kickoff from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wolverines as 23-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under for total points is 55.

Michigan State vs. Michigan spread: Wolverines -23

Michigan State vs. Michigan Over-Under: 55 points

Michigan State vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -2000, Michigan State +1050

MSU: Spartans are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games in October

MICH: Wolverines are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 home games vs. a team with a losing road record

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines trot out a talented and physical offense. This unit has been explosive, scoring a boatload of points. Michigan is a run-first group that loves to wear out opponents over the course of four quarters. They are second in the conference in scoring (42.7) and total offense (473.6), and first in rushing yards per game (241.7).

Junior running back Blake Corum is carrying this offense on a weekly basis. Corum is extremely decisive and can glide through an open hole. The Virginia native possesses quick and light feet. He is seventh in the nation in rushing yards (901) but tied for first in rushing touchdowns (13). In his previous contest, he logged 166 yards with two scores.

Why Michigan State can cover

Junior quarterback Payton Throne is the signal caller under center for the Spartans. Throne owns a strong throwing arm and is able to push the ball downfield. The Illinois native has confidence and that rubs off on his teammates. Throne has thrown for 1,499 yards with 11 passing touchdowns. On Oct. 15, he went 21 of 28 for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Jalen Berger shows good vision and explosion once he gets upfield. Berger is an aggressive runner who is tough to bring down. The New Jersey native is leading the team with 80 carries for 367 yards and five touchdowns. In the win over Wisconsin, he amassed 59 yards and one touchdown.

