No. 2 Michigan makes the short in-state trip to Michigan State to renew a heated rivalry at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. The game arrives amid some off-field controversy, however. The NCAA is investigating Michigan for alleged in-person scouting, and Michigan State has been notified. Wolverines analyst Connor Stalions has been suspended with pay pending the results.

On the field, the Wolverines have cruised through a lackluster regular-season slate, winning their first four Big Ten games by a combined 180-31. Last week, Michigan overcame a slow start to go on a 52-0 run against Indiana over the final three quarters. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns in the victory to continue his impressive start to the season.

Michigan State lost its fourth consecutive game in Week 7 after giving up a massive comeback to Rutgers. The Spartans led 24-6 early in the fourth quarter, but surrendered 21 points in just over five minutes of game time thanks to offensive and special teams miscues. MSU has managed just one FBS win, which came against Central Michigan.

While Michigan has hit another level as a program over the past two years, Michigan State has owned this rivalry over the past 15 seasons. Since 2008, the Spartans have a 10-5 record against the Wolverines with wins in two of the last three games. However, Michigan crushed its rival 29-7 one year ago behind 177 yards and a touchdown from Wolverines running back Blake Corum.

Michigan vs. Michigan State: Need to know

Perfect start: Michigan has yet to play a team in the top-40 of the CBS Sports 133 rankings, but the Wolverines have made it look easy. Jim Harbaugh's squad boasts the No. 1 scoring defense and No. 10 scoring offense in college football. Michigan is outscoring opponents 276-47 through seven games and has not played a game closer than 24 points. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has only thrown the ball 142 times in seven games. He hasn't broken a sweat.

Off-field distractions for Sparty, too: Michigan State was recently one of the most competitive programs in the sport, but the last calendar year has been a complete disaster. After the last iteration of this matchup, seven Spartans players were criminally charged after assaulting a Michigan player in the tunnel postgame. Coach Mel Tucker was fired for alleged sexual harassment. The off-field issues have tanked the program as Michigan State sits at 2-4 and 0-3 in Big Ten play. The Spartans play only one more team on the schedule ranked behind them in the CBS 133 Rankings -- Indiana.

Rushing test: Michigan State is worse than Michigan in every way and essentially has zero traditional pathways to winning the game, which opens the door to side quests. The Spartans boast the nation's No. 32 rushing defense, holding opponents to 114.8 yards per game and 3.5 yards per carry. Michigan has been slightly disappointing rushing the ball, falling from top-five and 5.6 yards per carry to No. 40 and 4.9 yards per carry. Running back Donovan Edwards sits at just 3.3 yards per carry, including 2.2 against Indiana. Michigan can put its rushing offense to the test against a solid defensive unit.

How to watch Michigan vs. Michigan State live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

TV: NBC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Michigan vs. Michigan State prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Nearly every Michigan game this season has followed the same formula -- sleepy start, dominant drive, pull away and cover easily. While MSU presents a rivalry challenge, there's absolutely no reason to believe the Spartans have any chance of keeping up with the Wolverines. Michigan State held the margin of victory to 22 points last season in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but this Spartans team is notably worse and dealing with all sorts of off-field distractions. Pick: Michigan -24

