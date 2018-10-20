Michigan vs. Michigan State score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 6 Michigan visits rival No. 24 Michigan State
When considering what the best rivalries in college sports are, Michigan probably makes the top-five list. But it's more likely because of opponents like Ohio State or Notre Dame. However, when Michigan and Michigan State get together every year, make no mistake about it, there is nothing but bad blood in the air.
If you'd like some evidence, check out this footage of Michigan linebacker Devin Bush before the game. He doesn't seem to like the Michigan State logo.
Michigan has dominated the football series over its full course, as the Wolverines are 69-36-5 all-time against the Spartans. Things have changed in recent years, however. Ever since former Michigan running back Mike Hart infamously referred to Michigan State as Michigan's "little brother" following Michigan's 28-24 win in East Lansing in 2007. Since Hart uttered those words, the two schools have met 10 times, and Michigan State has won eight of those games, including a 14-10 win in the Big House last season. Michigan did win the 2016 meeting in East Lansing, however, edging State 32-23.
Will Sparty once again play spoiler to a possible playoff run for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines? Can the Wolverines reassert their dominance in the state of Michigan? We'll find out soon enough.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Michigan vs. Michigan State. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 8 all Saturday long
-
Big Boi's son commits to Oregon as a RB
Running back Cross Patton will bring Gucci belts and a father who is hip-hop royalty from Atlanta...
-
Michigan LB stomps Sparty logo in warmup
Both teams didn't show any love lost before their noon kickoff
-
Oklahoma vs. TCU odds, top picks
Barrett Sallee has his finger on the pulse of Oklahoma and TCU.
-
Watch college football on CBSSN, Week 8
Some of the top teams in the country will be on CBSSN this weekend
-
Oregon at WSU pick, live stream
The Pac-12 North is on the line as the Ducks follow a Washington win with a tough test at Washington...