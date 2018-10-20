Michigan vs. Michigan State score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

When considering what the best rivalries in college sports are, Michigan probably makes the top-five list. But it's more likely because of opponents like Ohio State or Notre Dame. However, when Michigan and Michigan State get together every year, make no mistake about it, there is nothing but bad blood in the air.

If you'd like some evidence, check out this footage of Michigan linebacker Devin Bush before the game. He doesn't seem to like the Michigan State logo.

Devin Bush was ruining the Michigan State logo at midfield before the game. pic.twitter.com/dx7GqdwplX — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 20, 2018

Michigan has dominated the football series over its full course, as the Wolverines are 69-36-5 all-time against the Spartans. Things have changed in recent years, however. Ever since former Michigan running back Mike Hart infamously referred to Michigan State as Michigan's "little brother" following Michigan's 28-24 win in East Lansing in 2007. Since Hart uttered those words, the two schools have met 10 times, and Michigan State has won eight of those games, including a 14-10 win in the Big House last season. Michigan did win the 2016 meeting in East Lansing, however, edging State 32-23.

Will Sparty once again play spoiler to a possible playoff run for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines? Can the Wolverines reassert their dominance in the state of Michigan? We'll find out soon enough.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Michigan vs. Michigan State. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.