Michigan vs. Michigan State score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 15 Michigan and Michigan State meet in a rivalry showdown
College football is a sport filled with wonderful ironies. For instance, a sport that is beloved by so many across the country is often fueled by hate. The kind of hate that can only be cultivated between two schools that share a state and are separated by an hour's drive. The kind of hate that is rewarded with a large trophy depicting a fictional character holding an axe.
That's the rivalry between No. 15 Michigan and Michigan State. Two schools that first played one another in 1898 and have spent the last 121 years getting to know each other better, finding out there was even more to not like every time. That's the kind of history and feeling that will be taking the field on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and that's why it's one of the best rivalries in all of college football. It's another chapter in the kind of rivalry that makes college football the greatest sport in the world.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Michigan vs. Michigan State. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
-
