Michigan vs. Middle Tenn.: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

No. 7 Michigan (home) vs. Middle Tenn. (away)

Last Season Records: Michigan 10-3-0; Middle Tenn. 8-6-0;

What to Know

Michigan and Middle Tenn. are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Michigan finished a solid 10-2 in the regular season last season, but they are hoping to make up for a 15-41 loss to Florida in the Peach Bowl. While Middle Tenn. was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-6.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Michigan was second in the nation in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 275.2 on average. As for Middle Tenn., they ranked 24th in the nation in sacks, closing the year with 35 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

Michigan has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for Middle Tenn. to pull off a victory, but maybe they can at least keep Michigan from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Michigan Stadium, Michigan

Michigan Stadium, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 36 point favorite against the Blue Raiders.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wolverines as a 31 point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: partly sunny, with a temperature of 69 degrees.