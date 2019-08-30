Michigan vs. Middle Tenn. live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Michigan (home) vs. Middle Tenn. (away)

Last Season Records: Michigan 10-2-0; Middle Tenn. 8-5-0;

What to Know

Middle Tenn. and Michigan will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Michigan Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Middle Tenn. was on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, after a 10-2 record last season and an appearance in the Peach Bowl, Michigan is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Middle Tenn. was 24th in the nation in sacks, finishing the 2018 season with 35. As for Michigan, they ranked second in the nation in yards allowed per game, closing the year allowing only 275.20 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

Middle Tenn. are expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 34-point disadvantage. A victory doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Michigan from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Michigan Stadium, Michigan

Michigan Stadium, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 34 point favorite against the Blue Raiders.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.