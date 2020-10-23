Ranked Big Ten rivals kick off their seasons when the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines visit the No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. The Wolverines, who placed third in the Big Ten East at 6-3 and were 9-4 overall in 2019, finished 3-2 on the road last year. The Golden Gophers, who tied with Wisconsin for first in the Big Ten West at 7-2 and were 11-2 overall, finished 6-1 at home in 2019. Minnesota's only home loss was a 38-17 defeat at the hands of Wisconsin in the regular-season finale.

Kickoff from TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Michigan leads the all-time series 75-25-3, including a 33-12-2 mark in games played in Minneapolis. The Wolverines are three-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Minnesota odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 54. Before locking in your Minnesota vs. Michigan picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 25-13 on top-rated picks through seven weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $700 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Minnesota. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Minnesota vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Minnesota spread: Michigan -3

Michigan vs. Minnesota over-under: 54 points

Michigan vs. Minnesota money line: Michigan -150, Minnesota +130

MICH: Has won 10 or more games in three of coach Jim Harbaugh's five seasons leading the program

MIN: Is 15-6 at home under coach P.J. Fleck

Why Michigan can cover

With senior quarterback Dylan McCaffrey opting out for this season, junior Joe Milton is the favorite to take over. Milton is the only QB on the roster who has taken snaps in a collegiate game. For his career, he has rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another. He has completed 6 of 11 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown. He has been picked off twice.

The backfield returns its top two rushers from a year ago and three of its top four backs, including sophomore and leading rusher Zach Charbonnet (149 carries for 726 yards and 11 TDs), junior Hassan Haskins (121 rushes for 622 yards and four TDs) and junior Christian Turner (44 carries for 171 yards and one score). Added to the group is fifth-year senior Chris Evans, who missed all of 2019 with an injury. Evans leads the Wolverines with 1,722 career yards on 304 carries. He also has 40 receptions for 392 yards and two scores.

Why Minnesota can cover

Despite that, the Wolverines are not a lock to cover the Michigan vs. Minnesota spread. That's because the Gophers have an experienced offensive backfield with the return of junior quarterback Tanner Morgan and redshirt junior running back Mohamed Ibrahim. Last year, Morgan led the Gophers to their best finish since going 10-3 in 2003, and just their third 10-win season since 1905. Morgan completed 210 of 318 passes (66 percent) for 3,253 yards and 30 touchdowns and a 178.7 rating.

Ibrahim was Minnesota's second-leading rusher in 2019, rushing 114 times for 604 yards (5.3 average) and seven touchdowns. He owns two school records -- most career bowl game rushing yards (364 in two games) and rushing yards in a game by a freshman (224 vs. Georgia Tech on Dec. 26, 2018). Despite playing in just 21 games, he already ranks 24th on Minnesota's career rushing list with 1,764 yards. He carried 217 times for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman in 2018.

How to make Michigan vs. Minnesota picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says Milton will throw for fewer than 240 yards and two touchdowns, while Minnesota's running backs corps will be held to fewer than 100 yards rushing and one score. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Minnesota vs. Michigan? And which side of the spread hits 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan vs. Minnesota spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,100 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.