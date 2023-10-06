The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) will try to hold a sixth straight opponent to single digits when they face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2) on Saturday night. Michigan went on the road for the first time last week, cruising to a 45-7 win at Nebraska. Minnesota snapped a two-game losing streak with a 35-24 win over Louisiana, improving to 3-0 at home this season. Michigan posted a 49-24 win over Minnesota the last time these teams met, which came in 2020.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Wolverines are favored by 18.5 points in the latest Minnesota vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under is 46 points.

Minnesota vs. Michigan spread: Minnesota +18.5

Minnesota vs. Michigan over/under: 46 points

Minnesota vs. Michigan money line: Minnesota: +738, Michigan: -1242

Why Minnesota can cover

Despite Michigan's dominant start to the season, the Wolverines have only covered the spread once in their first five games. They are facing a Minnesota team that overcame a 17-14 halftime deficit against Louisiana en route to a 35-24 win, covering the spread as a 9-point home favorite. The Golden Gophers racked up 201 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, despite playing without top running back Darius Taylor (leg).

Sophomore quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw just two incompletions with two touchdown passes in the win over Louisiana. After opening the season with 17 points per game through the first three games, Kaliakmanis has engineered an attack that has scored a combined 69 total points in the last two games. Minnesota has covered the spread in four of its last five games against Big Ten East opponents.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan's dominance finally paid off for its backers last week, as the Wolverines cruised to a 45-7 win over Nebraska as 17.5-point road favorites. They have allowed one touchdown or less in all five of their games, and their offense has scored at least 30 points in every contest. Their defense ranks fourth nationally in total defense, allowing 245.8 yards per game.

Star running back Blake Corum has rushed for a touchdown in every game this season, racking up 425 yards and nine scores on 74 attempts. Kaliakmanis has thrown four interceptions to five touchdowns, and Minnesota has only covered the spread once in its last six games. Michigan has won nine of the last 10 meetings between these teams, covering the spread eight times during that stretch. See which team to pick here.

How to make Minnesota vs. Michigan picks

