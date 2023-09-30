Four blowouts at home is certainly a way to start the season, but now No. 2 Michigan hits the road for the first time to take on Nebraska in a Big Ten cross-division clash. The two historical blue bloods have met 12 times in the past. Michigan comes in with a 7-4-1 advantage in the all-time series, including three straight wins.

Michigan welcomed coach Jim Harbaugh back to the sideline with a 31-7 victory in its Big Ten opener against Rutgers last week. He'll match wits with Matt Rhule, who is still seeking his first win over a power conference team as Nebraska's coach.

The oddsmakers have Michigan favored by multiple touchdowns Saturday, but this game will still have plenty of eyes on it as Nebraska looks to pull the upset. Key storylines, viewing information and more are below.

Michigan vs. Nebraska: Need to know

Blake Corum not missing a beat: After suffering a knee injury that cut his season short by several games in 2022, Michigan's star running back looks like his old self. Corum has rushed for multiple touchdowns in each of the Wolverines' last three games, bringing his season rushing totals to 351 yards and eight touchdowns. That said, Corum and the rest of Michigan's running back room will be tested Saturday by a Nebraska defense giving up just 42.6 yards rushing through four games -- tops in the FBS.

Huskers face QB questions: It's worth asking what Nebraska's record might be if not for erratic play at quarterback. Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims was responsible for six total turnovers in the Huskers' two losses to open the season. Combined with an ankle injury, that prompted a switch to sophomore Heinrich Haarberg for the past two contests. Though it came against a pair of Group of Five competition, Haarberg threw for a combined 266 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He's been more effective on the ground with 157 yards rushing and a touchdown against Louisiana Tech and nearly 100 yards against Northern Illinois. Haarberg and Sims both have the ability to do damage on the ground, but they'll be tested by a Michigan defense that ranks 12th nationally against the run.

Nebraska seeks defining upset: Nebraska is a program that was once regularly atop the sport, but victories over top-ranked competition have been few and far between as of late. The Huskers have lost their last 22 matchups against ranked opponents and haven't defeated an AP top-10 foe since beating No. 6 Michigan State in 2015 on a late controversial touchdown. Taking things a step further, Nebraska's most recent win over an AP top-five opponent came at home against No. 2 Oklahoma in 2001. An upset victory over Michigan would easily mark the biggest win for Rhule, who was 0-11 against ranked opponents during his last college stint at Baylor.

Michigan vs. Nebraska prediction, picks

Though Michigan has the clear-cut edge on paper, the Wolverines would be foolish to assume this game to be a cakewalk. You might recall that Michigan's most recent visit to Nebraska in 2021 saw the Wolverines escape with a 32-29 victory against a Huskers team that finished a mere 3-9. Nebraska's physicality can keep it in this game, but the Huskers can't match the offensive star power Michigan brings to the table. Even if the Wolverines rushing attack struggles, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy could rack up yards in a hurry against Huskers defense that ranks No. 101 against the pass. The Wolverines move to 5-0, but Nebraska keeps this closer than three scores in front a home crowd. Pick: Nebraska +17



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm MICH -17 Michigan Nebraska Nebraska Michigan Michigan Nebraska Michigan SU Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan

