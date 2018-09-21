Michigan vs. Nebraska odds, line: Picks, predictions from expert who's 6-0 on Cornhuskers' games

Michigan hosts rebuilding Nebraska on Saturday at noon ET. Michigan is an 18-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 50.5 in the latest Michigan vs. Nebraska odds. Michigan is -1000 on the money line to win outright (risk $1,000 to win $100), while Nebraska is +750 (risk $100 to win $750).

Before you make any kind of Michigan vs. Nebraska picks, check out what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say. The renowned co-founder of AccuScore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine projection model.

Oh already is crushing his college football picks in 2018, and is coming off a week in which he went 4-1 with his spread selections. Moreover, he has had a particularly keen eye for the tendencies of the Cornhuskers, as he looks to build on an impressive 6-0 record in picks involving them over the past two seasons.

Last year, Oh advised SportsLine members to back Nebraska as a 14-point underdog at Oregon. The result: the Huskers kept pace and covered in the 42-35 defeat, and anyone who followed Oh's advice booked another winner.

Oh knows the pressure is on Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines to compete for a Big Ten title after three somewhat uneven seasons in the coach's tenure. They did little to ease the grumblings of their fans with a season-opening loss at Notre Dame, but Michigan has bounced back with blowouts of Western Michigan and SMU.

Expectations for Michigan soared amid the widespread belief that Harbaugh finally landed a program-changing quarterback in Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson. So far, the results are mixed. Patterson led the Wolverines on a late rally against Notre Dame, but his fumble on a potential game-tying drive sealed the win for the Irish. He also threw a costly interception in the season-opener.

Although the Wolverines have an edge in experience and personnel, it's no sure thing they will cover the spread against a Nebraska club that is looking for a breakout performance under first-year coach Scott Frost.

Frost gained national acclaim for his restoration project at UCF, where he took the Knights from winless to undefeated in two seasons. He's hoping to duplicate the feat at his alma mater, but the Cornhuskers (0-2) are off to a rough start. Nebraska fell to Troy, 24-19, last week as a 10-point home favorite, but there were some positives. The Cornhuskers rebounded from a 17-0 deficit to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter. The Trojans needed a late defensive stand to seal the win.

Backup quarterback Andrew Bunch played reasonably well while filling in for injured starter Adrian Martinez. Bunch threw for 177 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Martinez suffered a knee injury against Colorado and is a game-time decision against Michigan.

