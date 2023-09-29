The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will try to continue cruising through the early part of their schedule when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. The Wolverines (4-0) enter the meeting at Lincoln's Memorial Stadium with four wins by at least 24 points. They beat Rutgers 31-7 last Saturday. The Cornhuskers (2-2) have won their past two games under new coach Matt Rhule, the most recent being a 28-14 victory against Louisiana Tech last Saturday. The teams faced off last November in Ann Arbor, and Michigan won 34-3 for their third straight victory against the Huskers.

Saturday's kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 17-point favorites, and the over/under for total points scored is 39 in the latest Michigan vs. Nebraska odds via SportsLine consensus. Before locking in any Nebraska vs. Michigan picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Nebraska and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Nebraska vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Nebraska spread: Wolverines -17

Michigan vs. Nebraska over/under: 39 points

Michigan vs. Nebraska money line: Wolverines -972, Cornhuskers +625

MICH: The Wolverines are 6-2-1 ATS in conference games since 2022.

NEB: The Huskers are 6-4 ATS in its past 10 Big Ten matchups.

Michigan vs. Nebraska picks: See picks at SportsLine

Michigan vs. Nebraska live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan's defense has risen to every challenge so far, and while the opposition hasn't been daunting, Nebraska isn't particularly dangerous. The Wolverines lead the nation in scoring defense (5.8 points per game), while the Huskers are 103rd on offense (21.8). Michigan averages 31.8 points (40th), and quarterback J.J. McCarthy leads the nation in completion percentage (79.8). The junior has 915 passing yards, averaging 10.3 per attempt, and eight TD passes.

Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson both average more than 17 yards per reception, and Wilson has scored six touchdowns. Running back Blake Corum is the workhorse, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He has 26 rushing TDs since the start of last season, six more than any other FBS player. The defense will make Nebraska run it, as the Huskers are 123rd in passing offense, while UM ranks fifth against the pass. The Wolverines allow 2.8 yards per carry (13th). See which team to pick here.

Why Nebraska can cover

Nebraska can play disciplined defense of its own and should make Michigan one-dimensional. The Huskers are second-best in the nation against the run, allowing just 46 yards per game on the ground. Opposing backs are averaging 1.8 yards per carry. Nebraska is allowing 4.2 yards per play overall (12th) and opponents are averaging 18.5 points (28th). The Nebraska crowd should make a difference -- the last meeting in Lincoln was a tight 32-29 UM victory in 2021.

The Huskers' offense hasn't been great overall, but they scored 63 points over the past two games behind a strong rushing attack. Nebraska piled up 526 rushing yards over its two victories, and quarterback Heinrich Haarberg had 255 of those. Running back Anthony Grant has 204 rushing yards, and Nebraska is averaging 5.5 per carry. The team is making progress under Rhule, who engineered turnarounds at Temple and Baylor before coaching the NFL's Carolina Panthers. See which team to pick here.

How to make Michigan vs. Nebraska picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 45 points. The model also shows one side of the spread is hitting more than 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Michigan, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of almost $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.