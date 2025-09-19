The No. 21 Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers will kick off their Big Ten schedules when they meet Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Michigan (2-1) put its Week 2 loss to Oklahoma behind it with a 60-point thrashing of Central Michigan last week in which the Wolverines ran for 390 yards. Nebraska (3-0) had just as easy a time in Week 3 when it defeated Houston Christian, 59-7, as the Cornhuskers are seeking their first 4-0 start since 2016. The Wolverines have prevailed in each of the last four meetings between these programs.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The Wolverines are 2.5-point road favorites in the latest Nebraska vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Michigan vs. Nebraska picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 32-20 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nebraska vs. Michigan. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Michigan vs. Nebraska:

Nebraska vs. Michigan spread Michigan -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Nebraska vs. Michigan over/under 45.5 points Nebraska vs. Michigan money line Michigan -136, Nebraska +115

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan dominated the trenches last Saturday in totaling nearly 400 yards on the ground with both Bryce Underwood (114) and Justice Haynes (105) topping 100 rushing yards. They were among seven Wolverines players with at least one rush of 10-plus yards, as Michigan had nearly 250 more rushing yards than the Chippewas had total yards (142). Underwood, the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2025, also threw for 235 yards and a score in his best performance in the Maize and Blue.

The Wolverines have won five straight Big Ten openers, while Nebraska has lost five straight openers in the conference. The last time these teams met in 2023, Michigan ran up the score to the tune of a 45-7 victory. Not only has Michigan outright won in each of its last four matchups against Nebraska, but the Wolverines have also covered in all four. Meanwhile, Nebraska is 0-6 against the spread in its last six home games versus ranked squads. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Nebraska can cover

Nebraska is rolling as it is coming off back-to-back victories of 52-plus points and is off to its most dominant start in 30 years. Nebraska is averaging 49 points per game, with an average point differential of +41 points, with both of those marks the school's highest through three games since the Huskers won the 1995 National Championship. Quarterback Dylan Raiola is completing 77% of his passes and has an 8:0 TD:INT, while running back Emmett Johnson ranks seventh in the nation with 326 rushing yards.

For as good as Matt Rhule's offense has been, the defense has, arguably, been even better. Nebraska has kept all three opponents under 70 passing yards, as the 198 passing yards NU has allowed on the season are tied for the fewest by any FBS team through three games this century. Speaking of Rhule, Nebraska should have a huge coaching advantage as Michigan HC, Sherrone Moore, is serving the second game of a two-game suspension, leaving the Wolverines without their leader. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Michigan vs. Nebraska picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Nebraska vs. Michigan 10,000 times and is going Under on the total, projecting 43 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Nebraska, and which side of the spread cashes in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nebraska vs. Michigan spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.