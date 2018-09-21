Michigan vs. Nebraska: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

They're two of the proudest programs in college football history and share a conference, but there isn't a lot of history between No. 18 Michigan and Nebraska. The two schools have only met nine times in history, splitting the series 4-4-1, and this game will be the first time they've met since 2013. Nebraska won that matchup 17-13 and has won two of the three meetings between the schools since joining the Big Ten.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 22 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Michigan: There was a lot of doom and gloom surrounding Michigan after it lost its season opener to Notre Dame 24-17, but you haven't heard a lot about the Wolverines in recent weeks. I guess beating Western Michigan and SMU by a combined score of 94-23 quells some fears. Still, this game against Nebraska will be a better barometer for where the Wolverines stand in 2018 than either Western Michigan or SMU could be.

Nebraska: The Scott Frost Era couldn't be off to much of a worse start than this one. First, the season opener against Akron was canceled because of weather, and then the Huskers lost a close one to Colorado. That in itself wasn't awful, but promising freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez suffered an injury against Colorado and wasn't available in last week's game against Troy. A game Nebraska lost to drop to 0-2 to start the season, and now they have to beat Michigan in Ann Arbor to avoid a 0-3 start.

Game prediction, picks

Adrian Martinez is currently being called a game-time decision by Nebraska, but I lean toward him playing, which will make a big difference for the Nebraska offense. Not quite enough to pick Nebraska to beat Michigan straight up, but enough to cover nearly a three-touchdown spread. Pick: Nebraska +18.5

