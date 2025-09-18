The Cornhusker State will be the epicenter of a high-stakes Big Ten clash Saturday afternoon on CBS when No. 21 Michigan travels to face Nebraska in a game that could define the 2025 seasons for both programs. The Huskers (3-0) enter the matchup riding momentum under third-year coach Matt Rhule, who has spent his tenure trying to shake the program's 27-game losing streak against AP Top 25 opponents.

On the other side, the Wolverines (2-1) will be without coach Sherrone Moore as he serves the last of his two-game suspension stemming from Michigan's 2023 sign-stealing scandal. In his absence, interim coach Biff Poggi takes over game-day duties, tasked with keeping the Wolverines' suddenly high-powered offense on track against a Nebraska defense that has shown signs of vulnerability.

Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood makes his Big Ten road debut, bringing the same five-star pedigree as Nebraska's Dylan Raiola. Granted it was against Central Michigan, but Underwood showcased both his arm and his legs in Week 3, throwing for 235 yards with one touchdown and an interception, while adding 114 rushing yards and two more scores on just nine carries.

A win for either side could signal legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations, while a loss would deliver a severe blow to season expectations, forcing both programs to recalibrate their goals and momentum heading deeper into the Big Ten schedule.

QB star power: The Michigan-Nebraska matchup marks just the 18th time since 2013 that top-two quarterbacks from different recruiting classes have faced off. Dylan Raiola, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 class, squares off against Michigan freshman Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall prospect in 2025. The home team has won nine of the 14 non-neutral site games, and the recruiting class -- older or younger -- hasn't mattered, with each side claiming seven wins.

Secondary strength: Nebraska's defensive backfield has been one of the most efficient units in the FBS through Week 3, even if the competition hasn't been elite. The Huskers held Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby in check in the opener, and he has ranked second nationally in EPA per dropback (1.04) since that loss, per TruMedia. Against Michigan, they could force freshman Bryce Underwood into tough reads, though interim coach Biff Poggi has said the quarterback has the green light to run.

Top 25 drought: Nebraska hasn't beaten a ranked opponent since a 2016 win over then-No. 22 Oregon, a streak that has stretched to 27 consecutive losses against AP Top 25 teams. Third-year coach Matt Rhule himself owns a 17-game losing streak against the nation's best, with six of those defeats coming since he took over the Huskers. Saturday's matchup against No. 21 Michigan offers a chance to end both skids and make a statement in the Big Ten and national conversation.

Michigan vs. Nebraska prediction, picks

There's so much going in favor of Nebraska that it almost feels too good to be true -- a familiar story for the Big Red after last year's heartbreaking overtime loss to Illinois spoiled what looked like a breakthrough. Bryce Underwood's dual-threat ability adds another wrinkle; Michigan can exploit Nebraska's run defense, which allowed 6.7 yards per carry against Cincinnati in Week 1. Nebraska's defensive strengths could slow Michigan at times, but the Wolverines' talent and depth likely give them the edge in a close battle, even without suspended coach Sherrone Moore on the sidelines. Pick: Michigan -2.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Michigan -2.5 Nebraska Michigan Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska SU Nebraska Michigan Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska

