The sixth-ranked Michigan Wolverines haven't had much trouble putting up points this season, scoring at least 31 in five of their six games. They also have done a good job preventing points as they've allowed 17 or fewer on five occasions. The Wolverines look to continue both trends when they host the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday in a matchup between Big Ten rivals. Michigan (6-0, 3-0) squeaked past Nebraska 32-29 in its last contest on Oct. 9, while Northwestern (3-3, 1-2) is coming off last week's 21-7 triumph over Rutgers.

Kickoff at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. is set for noon ET. The Wolverines are 23.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Northwestern odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 51. Before locking in any Northwestern vs. Michigan picks, you need to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Michigan vs. Northwestern spread: Wolverines -23.5

Michigan vs. Northwestern over-under: 51 points

Michigan vs. Northwestern money line: Wolverines -2400, Wildcats +1100

MICH: The Wolverines are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games

NW: The Wildcats are 5-1 ATS in their last six contests against teams with winning records

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines have had tremendous success in the all-time series against Northwestern as they have gone 58-15-2 in 75 meetings. Michigan enters Saturday having won six consecutive overall contests and 33 of the last 37 while owning a 35-6-2 record in Ann Arbor. The last showdown at Michigan Stadium was a laugher as the Wolverines rolled to a 38-0 victory on Oct. 10, 2015.

Michigan is 14th in the nation with an average of 38.5 points per game and have scored in 20 of its 24 quarters this season, reaching double digits in 11 of them. The Wolverines have made a habit of getting off to good starts as they've outscored their opponents 41-13 in the opening quarter and 118-23 in the first half. They also have been efficient in the red zone, scoring on 25 of their 26 opportunities (16 touchdowns nine field goals).

Why Northwestern can cover

Despite having lost six straight meetings with Michigan, the Wildcats have been competitive in most of those contests. Four of the last five matchups were one-score decisions, including two in overtime, while Northwestern has lost by fewer than four points in two of the last three. Meanwhile, the Wildcats' most recent victory in the series took place in Ann Arbor, a 21-14 triumph on Nov. 15, 2008.

After struggling against Ohio in his first start of the season, sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinski has raised his game of late. The South Carolina transfer, who threw for only 88 yards against the Bobcats, had 256 and a touchdown versus Nebraska in his next outing before recording 267 and a pair of scores in Northwestern's 21-7 win over Rutgers last week. Senior receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. has been his top target, registering over 100 yards in each of those two contests to raise his team-leading total to 424 on 28 receptions.

