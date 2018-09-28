Michigan vs. Northwestern: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Ohio State-Penn State will be the talk of the Big Ten in Week 5, but No. 14 Michigan's cross-divisional trip to Northwestern has some big implications as well. Saturday begins a crucial five-week stretch for the Wolverines. A win against the Wildcats will keep them undefeated in conference while either Penn State or Ohio State will exit with a loss. Through the first week in November, Michigan gets three more divisional opponents (Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland) along with a tough game vs. Wisconsin. Coach Jim Harbaugh has caught a lot of flak for failing to make the Big Ten title game; this game, along with the next four, will play a big part in determining whether it can keep pace in the Big Ten East race.

Northwestern is trying to get back to .500 after letting Akron come from behind to win 39-34. The Wildcats had a bye in Week 4, so they should be plenty rested and ready to go.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 29 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Michigan: Say this for the Wolverines: they can handle their business. After dropping the Week 1 game at Notre Dame, Michigan has won three straight by an average margin of 39 points. If nothing else, it can line up, hat on hat, and dominate lesser opponents. Can it do that against Northwestern on the road? Michigan is 9-6 on the road under Harbaugh and few of those wins have come easily.

Northwestern: The Wildcats will be without leading rusher Jeremy Larkin moving forward. Larkin, who had 346 of the team's 351 yards rushing this season, was forced to retire from football effective immediately due to a spinal condition. Junior John Moten IV has been a career backup/short yardage option, but he's listed as the starter. Jesse Brown and Isaiah Bowser may get carries as well. Who steps up in the ground game?

Game prediction, picks

Michigan has the better defense and a more established ground game. It should have everything it needs to win on paper, maybe even comfortably. Losing Larkin stinks for Northwestern, too. However, Michigan has not been a great road team under Harbaugh and the Wildcats are coming off a bye. With those things in mind, a nearly two-touchdown spread is big enough to take the points. Pick: Northwestern +13.5

