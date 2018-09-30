Michigan vs. Northwestern score: No. 14 Wolverines erase early 17-point deficit to top Wildcats

No. 14 Michigan got off the mat in the second half and came back to stun Northwestern 20-17 Saturday afternoon in Evanston.

Karan Higdon was the star for coach Jim Harbaugh's crew. The 5-foot-10, 202-pound senior rushed for 115 yards and two scores -- including the game-winner -- to lead the Michigan offense. Quarterback Shea Patterson added 196 passing yards and 31 rushing yards on the afternoon. This is exactly the kind of game Michigan needed to have.

Northwestern -- especially in games in Evanston -- has been a tough out, and the Wildcats came out firing on Saturday with 17 straight points to open the game. On a day in which Michigan didn't have its A-game offensively -- or maybe even its B-game -- the Wolverines defense tightened up and at least gave them a chance. It was the first time under Harbaugh that Michigan has come back from a 17-point hole.

The Wolverines allowed just one drive of more than five plays after the Wildcats built the 17-point lead, and gave up just 32 yards in the second half. Because of that, the Wolverines offense chipped away like a methodical surgeon looking for precise incisions.

Patterson was the surgeon making those incisions. He made two NFL-caliber throws -- one for a third-down conversion -- on the go-ahead drive, scrambled for 12 to move the chains and fit one into a tight window to Zach Gentry as well. It wasn't the most hostile atmosphere in the Big Ten, but with a big conference win hanging in the balance and an out-of-conference loss already looming over the College Football Playoff resume, there wasn't much room for error for Harbaugh's crew.

This is the performance Michigan fans have been waiting for. Patterson didn't light up the stat sheet, not by any stretch of the imagination. But he came up huge in a critical spot when his team needed him the most.

Is Michigan still a contender for the CFP? On paper, of course. One loss for a Power Five team isn't a season-killer, and a full stretch of Big Ten fun still awaits the maize and blue. But winning a point-per-minute football game is a box that Michigan hasn't checked yet. The defense buckling down when it needed to and Patterson coming up clutch are great signs for the future, as well as proof that Michigan can still be a factor despite the season-opening loss to Notre Dame.