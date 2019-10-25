Michigan vs. Notre Dame: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 19 Michigan (home) vs. No. 8 Notre Dame (away)

Current Records: Michigan 5-2; Notre Dame 5-1

What to Know

Notre Dame has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on Michigan on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. The Fighting Irish have a defense that allows only 16.83 points per game, so Michigan's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was a close one, but two weeks ago Notre Dame sidestepped USC for a 30-27 win. The overall outcome was to be expected, but USC made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Michigan was the 42-7 winner over Penn State when they last met November of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Michigan came up short against Penn State, falling 28-21. Michigan's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Notre Dame's victory lifted them to 5-1 while Michigan's loss dropped them down to 5-2. We'll see if Notre Dame's success rolls on or if the Wolverines are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Notre Dame won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.