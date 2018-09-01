Michigan vs. Notre Dame score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

Michigan and Notre Dame are two of the most historic programs in college football. They've both been playing the sport seemingly forever, and they have huge, fervent fan bases that help make the sport great. They're also two programs who find themselves in similar positions. The glory days for both are too long in the past for the liking of current fans, and both would like to see their programs return to national prominence.

Oh, and neither likes each other all that much. They've had a rivalry for years, but this will be the first time they've played since 2014, and the cancellation of the series only made each school angrier. These teams enter the 2018 college football season with lofty expectations, and a victory on Saturday night would get each of closer to reaching them. As for the loser in South Bend, Indiana? Let's just say a defeat in such a high-profile game is not an ideal start to a fresh campaign.

