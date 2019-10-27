Michigan vs. Notre Dame score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

No. 19 Michigan is off to a strong start at home, using its ground game to move the ball in rainy conditions as it holds a 3-0 lead over No. 8 Notre Dame. Shea Patterson has yet to complete a pass, but the Wolverines have tripled the Irish in total yards thanks to a double dose of Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins on the ground. Out of 16 first-quarter plays, 14 of them were runs for a total of 96 yards (6.9 yards per carry).

Notre Dame, on the other hand, has yet to get anything going on the ground with no runs of greater than 5 yards through eight attempts. Ian Book is 3-for-7 passing in the rain for a total of 27 yards with one 18-yard completion to Chase Claypool early in the game as the closest thing to an explosive play for the Irish. As the second quarter gets underway, Michigan is driving, still leaning on that run game and hoping it will be enough to get back into scoring position.

