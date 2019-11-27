Michigan vs. Ohio State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State football game
Who's Playing
No. 13 Michigan (home) vs. No. 2 Ohio State (away)
Current Records: Michigan 9-2; Ohio State 11-0
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as OSU skips in on 11 wins and Michigan on four.
OSU was able to grind out a solid win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, winning 28-17.
The Buckeyes' defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past Penn State's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 35 yards. Leading the way was DE Chase Young and his three sacks.
Meanwhile, Michigan was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They blew past the Indiana Hoosiers 39-14. WR Nico Collins had a stellar game for the Wolverines as he caught six passes for 165 yards and three TDs. That receiving effort made it the first game that Collins has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Their wins bumped OSU to 11-0 and Michigan to 9-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Buckeyes rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 13 on the season. As for the Wolverines, they come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest yards allowed per game in the league at 267. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 9-point favorite against the Wolverines.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
Ohio State have won all of the games they've played against Michigan in the last five years.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Ohio State 62 vs. Michigan 39
- Nov 25, 2017 - Ohio State 31 vs. Michigan 20
- Nov 26, 2016 - Ohio State 30 vs. Michigan 27
- Nov 28, 2015 - Ohio State 42 vs. Michigan 13
