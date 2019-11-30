Michigan vs. Ohio State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State football game
Who's Playing
No. 13 Michigan (home) vs. No. 1 Ohio State (away)
Current Records: Michigan 9-2; Ohio State 11-0
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
OSU was able to grind out a solid win over the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, winning 28-17.
OSU's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past Penn State's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 35 yards. Leading the way was DE Chase Young and his three sacks.
Meanwhile, Michigan was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They made easy work of the Indiana Hoosiers and carried off a 39-14 victory. WR Nico Collins had a stellar game for the Wolverines as he caught six passes for 165 yards and three TDs. That receiving effort made it the first game that Collins has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Their wins bumped the Buckeyes to 11-0 and Michigan to 9-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: OSU rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 13 on the season. As for Michigan, they come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest yards allowed per game in the league at 267. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $114.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 9-point favorite against the Wolverines.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Ohio State have won all of the games they've played against Michigan in the last five years.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Ohio State 62 vs. Michigan 39
- Nov 25, 2017 - Ohio State 31 vs. Michigan 20
- Nov 26, 2016 - Ohio State 30 vs. Michigan 27
- Nov 28, 2015 - Ohio State 42 vs. Michigan 13
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota pick live stream
There's a lot more than Paul Bunyan's Axe on the line
-
Alabama vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Iron Bowl will go a long way toward determining Alabama's CFP fate
-
College football expert picks, Week 14
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 14.
-
Ohio St. vs. Michigan pick, live stream
For many, it's the only game that matters this week and all season
-
Week 14 CFB odds, top picks, sims, lines
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 14 college football game 10,000 times
-
Alabama vs. Auburn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's 2019 Iron Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Memphis forces AAC title game rematch with Cincy
Memphis and Cincinnati will meet again next Saturday in the Liberty Bowl to determine the AAC...
-
Arkansas vs. Missouri score, live updates
Missouri continues to dominant the Battle Line Rivalry with its fourth consecutive win over...
-
Syracuse vs. Wake Forest live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Syracuse vs. Wake Forest football game