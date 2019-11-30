Michigan vs. Ohio State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 13 Michigan (home) vs. No. 1 Ohio State (away)

Current Records: Michigan 9-2; Ohio State 11-0

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

OSU was able to grind out a solid win over the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, winning 28-17.

OSU's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past Penn State's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 35 yards. Leading the way was DE Chase Young and his three sacks.

Meanwhile, Michigan was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They made easy work of the Indiana Hoosiers and carried off a 39-14 victory. WR Nico Collins had a stellar game for the Wolverines as he caught six passes for 165 yards and three TDs. That receiving effort made it the first game that Collins has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Their wins bumped the Buckeyes to 11-0 and Michigan to 9-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: OSU rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 13 on the season. As for Michigan, they come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest yards allowed per game in the league at 267. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $114.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 9-point favorite against the Wolverines.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio State have won all of the games they've played against Michigan in the last five years.