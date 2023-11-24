Once again, Michigan vs. Ohio State shapes up to be the most impactful game on the 2023 college football calendar. The two titans and fierce Big Ten East rivals are set to face off for the 119th time on Saturday in a game that has major implications both in their own conference and on the national scale.

The winner captures the Big Ten East title and advances to the Big Ten Championship Game. The victor also stays in good standing for the College Football Playoff, while the loser -- despite making the CFP field in previous years -- will be all but eliminated given this season's stacked field of contenders.

No. 3 Michigan is riding a two-game winning streak against the Buckeyes. Those two games haven't been particularly close. The Wolverines hold a combined scoring advantage of 87-50 during their current run of dominance and they've created some distance in the all-time series record, extending their advantage to 60-51-6.

But it's hard to deny No. 2 Ohio State's dominance since the turn of the century. Michigan's win in 2021 was its first against the Buckeyes since 2012. In fact, the Wolverines have just five wins in the series since 2000. None of that history actually matters when the two teams hit the gridiron on Saturday. Both have plenty on the line.

How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: Fox | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off! For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months).

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Need to know

Massive stakes once again: For the third year in a row, Michigan-Ohio State is the biggest regular-season game on the calendar. Both Michigan and Ohio State sat in the top-five in the College Football Playoff rankings in 2021 and 2022. This is the second-straight year that both are in the top-three. In each of the past two seasons, the winner -- Michigan -- has gone on to play in the Big Ten Championship Game and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. Both Ohio State and Michigan made the playoff last year despite the Wolverines' big win in the regular-season finale.

Moore's big chance: Michigan offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has long been thought of as one of the top head coaching candidates in college football. Saturday presents his biggest opportunity to make an impression on prospective employers -- if that is his desire, of course. Moore is serving as active head coach due to Jim Harbaugh's suspension, which ends after the Ohio State game. The Wolverines are 2-0 in two games with Moore as head coach, including a 9-point triumph over then-No. 9 Penn State a couple weeks ago. Leading Michigan to a win against Ohio State, especially given the circumstances, would be the biggest achievement of his career.

Ohio State's improved defense: The last couple installments of "The Game" have seen Ohio State's defense completely wilt in the face of, largely, a strong rushing attack. The Buckeyes were gashed for 252 yards rushing and three touchdowns last season, while also allowing quarterback J.J. McCarthy to throw for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Things should be a lot different this year. Ohio State's defense is one of the most improved units in the nation. The Buckeyes are only giving up 9.3 points per game, second in the Big Ten behind Michigan. They've also surrendered 300 yards in a single game just three times this season.

Michigan vs. Ohio State prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

This game is too close to call on any sort of line. At one point, it looked like Michigan might be able to cover a 3.5-point spread, but Ohio State has played some of its best football over the last couple of weeks and undoubtedly has the talent to outright win this game. Unlike the last few years, though, don't expect a ton of points in this game. Both Ohio State and Michigan hold opponents under 10 points per game. This Buckeyes offense isn't as explosive as those in the past, and the defense is good enough to limit Michigan. This game should be a knock-down, drag-out rock fight between two elite defensive units. Pick: Under 46



Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13, and which underdogs will win outright? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit over the past seven-plus seasons -- and find out.