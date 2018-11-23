Michigan vs. Ohio State odds, line: Picks, predictions from expert who's 9-0 on Buckeyes games

One of the premier rivalries in college football has conference and national title implications when the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at noon ET. Each team fought off upset bids last week to set up this year's edition of The Game, with the winner clinching the Big Ten East division title. The latest Michigan vs. Ohio State odds have the fourth-ranked Wolverines as 4.5-point favorites over the 10th-ranked Buckeyes, with an over-under for total points scored of 56. It's the nation's No. 1 defense against the No. 2 offense, so before you lock in any Michigan vs. Ohio State picks, you'll want to listen to what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say.

The renowned co-founder of AccuScore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine projection model. He is crushing college football in 2018 and has had a keen eye for the tendencies of Ohio State, as he boasts a perfect 9-0 mark against the spread in games involving the Buckeyes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Oh has scrutinized Michigan vs. Ohio State from every possible angle to reveal a strong point-spread pick that he's revealing only at SportsLine.

Oh knows that Michigan has run through the competition since its season-opening 24-17 loss at Notre Dame. The Wolverines have won 10 in a row, with just two games decided by fewer than 14 points, and they're averaging 23 more points than their opposition.

Before last week's 31-20 victory over Indiana, the Wolverines' top-ranked defense had allowed just seven points in each of the previous three weeks. Opponents are averaging 123 yards passing and 112 yards rushing.

The offense isn't shabby, either. Quarterback Shea Patterson, an Ole Miss transfer, has given Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh the signal-caller he has been coveting. Patterson has passed for 2,177 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. Meanwhile, running back Karan Higdon (1,106 yards, 10 touchdowns) leads a Michigan rushing attack that averages nearly 220 yards.

But just because Michigan has been dominating the opposition doesn't mean it can cover against Ohio State.

It hasn't always come easy, but the Buckeyes are 10-1 and have a shot at a College Football Playoff berth. And they certainly have had the Wolverines' number in recent years. In fact, Ohio State has defeated Michigan in 13 of the past 14 meetings. Plus, the Wolverines haven't won at Ohio Stadium in 18 years.

While Michigan's defense has been powerful, it hasn't faced an offense like Ohio State's, which is averaging 41.6 points. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has overwhelmed defensive backfields, throwing for 3,685 yards and 36 touchdowns (tied for most in the nation). Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber have combined for 1,626 yards on over 5 yards per carry.

Oh has analyzed this matchup from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning over, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing his pick over at SportsLine.

Who covers Michigan vs. Ohio State? And what crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump all over Saturday, all from the data scientist who's 9-0 on his picks involving the Buckeyes.