Historic rivals meet with sky-high stakes on Saturday in Ann Arbor. The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes with a Big Ten East title in the balance in a rivalry matchup simply known as The Game. It is the second straight meeting with both teams entering the matchup unbeaten. Ohio State and Michigan are both 11-0 overall and 8-0 in the Big Ten this season, and Michigan Stadium is the centerpiece of the college football world on Saturday. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh won't be on the sidelines for the Wolverines as he serves the third game of a three-game suspension handed down by the Big Ten.

Kickoff is at noon ET in Ann Arbor. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Wolverines as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 46.5 in the latest Ohio State vs. Michigan odds.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Michigan vs. Ohio State:

Michigan vs. Ohio State spread: Michigan -3.5

Michigan vs. Ohio State over/under: 46.5 points

Michigan vs. Ohio State money line: Michigan -168, Ohio State +142

OSU: The Buckeyes are 7-3-1 against the spread this season

MICH: The Wolverines are 5-5-1 against the spread this season

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State's defense is thoroughly dominant this season. Opponents are scoring only 9.3 points per game against the Buckeyes, No. 2 in FBS, and Ohio State has not allowed more than 17 points in any single game in 2023. The Buckeyes give up points on fewer than 17% of defensive possessions, and Ohio State is yielding only 252.8 total yards per contest. Ohio State leads the country in yards allowed per play (3.99), yards allowed per pass attempt (4.7), and passing yards allowed (144.4 per game), and the Buckeyes are also elite in specialized situations. That includes a 45.5% red zone efficiency mark and allowing opponents to convert only 29.2% of third down chances.

On offense, Ohio State leads the Big Ten in total yards (429.3 per game) and passing yards (283.7 per game), with the Buckeyes generating 24 passing touchdowns against only five interceptions. Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the top skill-position player in the country at wide receiver, and the Buckeyes are converting 45.8% of third down opportunities to keep drives alive on the way to 33.6 points per contest. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan Stadium has been a friendly venue for the Wolverines this season, with Michigan out-scoring opponents by 29.5 points per game and allowing only 7.2 points per contest at home. The Wolverines also have elite units on both sides of the ball, including an offense that ranks in the top five of the country in scoring percentage (51.7%), third down efficiency (52.0%) and rushing touchdowns (31). Michigan is averaging 6.3 yards per play and averaging 38.3 points per game this season, with conference-leading marks in yards per pass attempt (9.5) and completion rate (73.5%).

The Wolverines also have one of the best running backs in the country with Blake Corum, who has 239 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the last two weeks. Corum is leading the country with 20 rushing touchdowns, and Michigan can also lean on its tremendous defense. The Wolverines are No. 1 in the country in points allowed (9.0 per game), scoring percentage allowed (15.7%), red zone efficiency allowed (33.3%) and total defense (234.8 yards per game) this season. Michigan is also in the top ten of the country in passing yards allowed (144.8 yards per game), rushing yards allowed (90.0 yards per game), and third down efficiency allowed (30.3%). See which team to pick here.

