Michigan vs. Ohio State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

It could be the biggest rivalry in sports, not just college football. It's Michigan and Ohio State. That School Up North against Ohio. Two teams that have hated each other for a long time, and will continue to hate each other for much longer. It's a game that includes so much of what makes college football the best sport in the world, and this year, like so many years before it, the stakes are quite high.

Ohio State enters Saturday's game against Michigan on a win streak against the Wolverines. The Buckeyes have won six straight against Michigan, and 14 of the last 15 meetings. This year, Michigan will be looking to do something it hasn't done since the year 2000 when Urban Meyer was a wide receivers coach at Notre Dame and Jim Harbaugh was still playing quarterback for the San Diego Chargers: win a game in Columbus.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 24 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Ohio State: The 2018 season hasn't gone as well as Ohio State had hoped. The year began with Urban Meyer being suspended for three games, star defensive end Nick Bosa was lost for the season with an injury, and after that came a 49-20 loss to Purdue that seemingly blew up the entire season. There have been rumors of discord within the athletic department between Meyer and AD Gene Smith. Some believe Meyer may retire after the season. It's been a difficult season for this team, but you know what would make everyone involved feel a lot better about things? Beating Michigan.

Michigan: It's been a long time -- a lot longer than Michigan fans would have liked -- but it finally feels like this year is the year Michigan gets past Ohio State again. The Wolverines are favored to win this game even though it's on the road, and a win would give them a Big Ten East title and keep them in position for a College Football Playoff berth. It's been a magnificent season for the Wolverines -- a season that was needed following a disappointing 2017 season. But a loss to Ohio State would leave everyone in maize and blue with a bad taste in their mouths.

Game prediction, picks

I don't have a lot of confidence in this pick. I think Michigan wins more often than not, but I'm not sure a team that hasn't won in Columbus in nearly 20 years should be favored in the Horseshoe. So, because of that, because I expect this game to be lower-scoring, and because I think there's some general overreaction to Ohio State's close call against Maryland last week, I have to take the Buckeyes and the points. Pick: Ohio State +4.5

