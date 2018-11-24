Michigan vs. Ohio State score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 Ohio State battle in 'The Game'
College football is built on rivalries more than anything else. And while all college football teams have at least one rivalry, "The Game" between Ohio State and Michigan may not just be the best in the sport but in all of sports. All the cliches about throwing out the record books are the reality of this rivalry. These teams hate each other. These players hate each other. The fans hate each other. It's beautiful. And this year, it means more than it has in a while.
This is the scenario the Big Ten dreamed about: Ohio State and Michigan meeting for the Big Ten East tile with the winner going to the Big Ten title game for a chance at the College Football Playoff. No. 4 Michigan has had a fantastic season, one in which it is truly exceeding expectations. But if the Wolverines lose to No. 10 Ohio State, it will all be a disappointment. It's been rough for the Buckeyes this year despite their record, yet, a win over Michigan changes everything. That's how important this game is to both teams. It's not just a game. It's The Game.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Michigan vs. Ohio State, airing on FOX and streaming live on fuboTV -- try for free. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
College football picks: Week 13 games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 13 of the 2018 college football...
-
Week 13: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 13 all Saturday long
-
Michigan vs. Ohio State odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football
-
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Georgia Tech football.
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Rivalry Week college football game 10,000...
-
Ga. Tech at Georgia pick, live stream
Who will come out on top in the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry game?