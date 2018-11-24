Michigan vs. Ohio State score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

College football is built on rivalries more than anything else. And while all college football teams have at least one rivalry, "The Game" between Ohio State and Michigan may not just be the best in the sport but in all of sports. All the cliches about throwing out the record books are the reality of this rivalry. These teams hate each other. These players hate each other. The fans hate each other. It's beautiful. And this year, it means more than it has in a while.

This is the scenario the Big Ten dreamed about: Ohio State and Michigan meeting for the Big Ten East tile with the winner going to the Big Ten title game for a chance at the College Football Playoff. No. 4 Michigan has had a fantastic season, one in which it is truly exceeding expectations. But if the Wolverines lose to No. 10 Ohio State, it will all be a disappointment. It's been rough for the Buckeyes this year despite their record, yet, a win over Michigan changes everything. That's how important this game is to both teams. It's not just a game. It's The Game.

