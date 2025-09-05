The 15th-ranked Michigan Wolverines battle the 18th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in a Big Ten-SEC Week 2 matchup on Saturday. Both teams won their season openers, with Michigan earning a 34-17 win over New Mexico, while Oklahoma defeated Illinois State 35-3. The Wolverines, who finished 8-5 overall in 2024, were 1-3 on the road last year. The Sooners, who were 6-7 last season, were 5-2 on their home field.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Gaylor Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma leads the all-time series 1-0, posting a 14-6 win in 1975. The Sooners are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Michigan vs. Oklahoma picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Michigan vs. Oklahoma spread Oklahoma -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Michigan vs. Oklahoma over/under 44.5 points Michigan vs. Oklahoma money line Michigan +171, Oklahoma -206

Why Oklahoma can cover

Former Washington State quarterback John Mateer has taken over the Sooners' offense. The redshirt junior completed 30 of 37 passes (81.1%) for 392 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener. He also carried seven times for 24 yards and one score. For his career, he has completed 66.7% of his passes for 3,798 yards and 35 touchdowns, with nine interceptions and a rating of 170.1.

Senior wide receiver Keontez Lewis, who started his career at Wisconsin before moving on to Southern Illinois last year, had a productive start to his Sooners career. He caught a team-high nine passes for 119 yards (13.2 average) and two touchdowns in the opener. At Southern Illinois, he caught 49 passes for 790 yards (16.1 average) and five touchdowns. In the Salukis' 62-0 win over Murray State on Nov. 23, he caught five passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Why Michigan can cover

Freshman Bryce Underwood is the Wolverines' starting quarterback. In the win over New Mexico, he completed 21 of 31 passes (67.7%) for 251 yards and one touchdown. He will face his biggest test of his young career when he faces the Sooners on the road. He was a four-year starter in high school, compiling a 50-4 record and earning two Division 1 state championships, while at Belleville High School in Detroit.

Junior running back Justice Haynes is also a big part of the Wolverines' offense. The transfer from Alabama carried 16 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns in the Week 1 win. In his three-year collegiate career, he has 120 carries for 775 yards (6.5 average) and 12 touchdowns. Last season with the Crimson Tide, he rushed for 448 yards on 79 carries (5.7 average) and seven touchdowns.

How to make Michigan vs. Oklahoma picks

