Michigan vs. Penn State odds, game time: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 80-51 run

Big Ten Conference heavyweights meet Saturday when the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions host the No. 16 Michigan Wolverines at University Park. The Wolverines (5-1) are 3-1 in the Big Ten East and one-half game behind co-leading Ohio State and Penn State, while the Nittany Lions (6-0) are tied for first with a 3-0 record, including a 4-0 mark at home. Kickoff from Beaver Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Michigan leads the all-time series 14-8. The Nittany Lions are nine-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Penn State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.

The Nittany Lions have been dominant this season, outscoring opponents 252-49, an average of 42 to 8.2. Penn State has had 14 straight winning seasons and are 4-1 against Michigan in the past five games played at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are also 51-21 under sixth-year coach James Franklin.

Sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford leads the Lions' prolific offense. Clifford has completed 102-of-159 passes for 1,560 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing 59 times for 252 yards (4.3 average) and two TDs. His best game was in Week 4 against Maryland, when he completed 83.9 percent of his passes for 398 yards and three TDs. He also rushed for a score.

But just because the Nittany Lions are off to a fast start does not guarantee they will cover the Michigan vs. Penn State spread on Saturday.

That's because Michigan has had Penn State's number through the years, including last year when the Wolverines rolled to a 42-7 win over the Nittany Lions in Ann Arbor. Michigan leads the all-time series 6-4 when both teams are ranked, and the Wolverines are 43-15 under fifth-year coach Jim Harbaugh.

Offensively, senior quarterback Shea Patterson leads Michigan's offense, completing 92-of-161 passes for 1,246 yards and nine touchdowns this season. His best game was in Week 4 against Rutgers, when he completed 17-of-23 passes for 276 yards and one touchdown. Last season against Penn State, Patterson threw for just 144 yards but had two touchdowns passing and one rushing.

