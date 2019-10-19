Michigan vs. Penn State odds, game time: 2019 College football picks, predictions from simulation on 80-51 run

The No. 16 Michigan Wolverines will look to improve their road fortunes when they take on the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions in a Big Ten Conference East Division college football matchup. The Wolverines (5-1) are just 1-1 away from home this year, including a 35-14 setback at Wisconsin in Week 3, while the Nittany Lions (6-0) are 9-2 at home since the beginning of 2018. Saturday's game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Beaver Stadium at University Park, Pa. The Wolverines have had four straight winning seasons and eight over the past nine years. The Nittany Lions are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Penn State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Michigan vs. Penn State picks down.

The Nittany Lions have been dominant this season, outscoring opponents 252-49, an average of 42 to 8.2. Penn State has had 14 straight winning seasons and is 4-1 against Michigan in the past five games played at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are also 51-21 under sixth-year coach James Franklin.

Sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford leads the Lions' prolific offense. Clifford has completed 102-of-159 passes for 1,560 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing 59 times for 252 yards (4.3 average) and two TDs. His best game was in Week 4 against Maryland, when he completed 83.9 percent of his passes for 398 yards and three TDs.

But just because the Nittany Lions are off to a fast start does not guarantee they will cover the Michigan vs. Penn State spread on Saturday.

Michigan is among college football's elite, compiling a 958-343-36 (.730) all-time record. Michigan's 958 wins are the most in the nation and its .730 winning percentage is second-best. The Wolverines have won 11 national titles through the years, with the last coming in 1997. Michigan has also won 42 conference championships, one division title (2018) and have played in 47 bowl games, going 21-26, including a 41-15 loss to Florida in last year's Peach Bowl.

Defensively, the Wolverines are stacked, but have been led by senior linebackers Khaleke Hudson and Jordan Glasgow. Hudson leads the team with 58 tackles, including 26 solo, with one sack and two passes defensed, while Glasgow has 47 tackles, including 23 solo, to go along with four sacks, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery. As a team, Michigan has sacked opposing quarterbacks 21 times.

