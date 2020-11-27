The Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are 2-3 overall and 0-2 at home, while Penn State is 0-5 overall and 0-2 on the road. Michigan holds a 14-9 lead in the all-time series but it was Penn State who came out on top when the two programs went head-to-head in 2019.

The Nittany Lions have won two of the last three meetings against the Wolverines, but Michigan has covered in two of those three matchups. The Wolverines are favored by one-point in the latest Michigan vs. Penn State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 58. Before entering any Penn State vs. Michigan picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 44-23 on all top-rated picks through 12 weeks of the 2020 college football schedule, returning over $1,200 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Penn State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Michigan vs. Penn State:

Michigan vs. Penn State spread: Michigan -1

Michigan vs. Penn State over-under: 58 points

Michigan vs. Penn State money line: Michigan -115, Penn State +100

Latest Odds: Wolverines -1 Bet Now

What you need to know about Michigan

It may have taken triple overtime to finish the job, but the Wolverines ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday with a 48-42 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. QB Cade McNamara had a stellar game for Michigan as he passed for four TDs and 260 yards on 36 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Outside of getting run over in a loss to Wisconsin where it gave up 341 rushings yards, the Michigan run defense has been pretty solid so far this season. The Wolverines have allowed no more than 3.3 yards per carry in their other four games and Penn State averaged just 1.8 yards per carry last week in a loss to Iowa.

What you need to know about Penn State

Meanwhile, the matchup between Penn State and the Iowa Hawkeyes last Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Penn State falling 41-21 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for the Nittany Lions was the play of WR Jahan Dotson, who caught eight passes for one TD and 139 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Dotson's 68-yard TD reception in the third quarter. Dotson has 31 catches for 527 yards and six touchdowns now on the season and he'll be a tough matchup for a Michigan secondary that has given up at least 300 yards through the air in three of the last four games.

Michigan's victory lifted them to 2-3 while Penn State's defeat dropped them down to 0-5. Allowing an average of 36 points per game, the Wolverines haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How to make Michigan vs. Penn State picks

The model has simulated Michigan vs. Penn State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Penn State? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Penn State vs. Michigan spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,600 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.