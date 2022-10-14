The No. 5 Michigan Wolverines host the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions in a battle of unbeaten teams in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Michigan is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten play after a 31-10 win over Indiana a week ago. Penn State is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in conference action following a 10-point win over Northwestern.

Kickoff is at noon ET in Ann Arbor. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wolverines as 7-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 50.5 in the latest Penn State vs. Michigan odds. Before making any Michigan vs. Penn State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Michigan vs. Penn State spread: Michigan -7

Michigan vs. Penn State over/under: 50.5 points

Michigan vs. Penn State money line: Michigan -267, Penn State +215

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 3-2 against the spread this season

MICH: The Wolverines are 3-3 against the spread this season

Why Penn State can cover



Penn State's defense is flying around to begin the 2022 season. The Nittany Lions remain unbeaten on the whole, and Penn State has held four straight teams to 14 points or fewer. Penn State is elite against the run, keeping each opponent to 119 yards or fewer, and the Nittany Lions lead the Big Ten in allowing only 79.8 rushing yards per game. That includes 2.96 yards allowed per rush and only three rushing touchdowns allowed. Penn State is also stout against the pass, holding opponents to a 49.6% completion rate and 5.8 yards per pass attempt.

The Nittany Lions have five interceptions and 13 sacks this season, and Penn State is facing a Michigan team that is just 3-14 against top-10 teams under Jim Harbaugh. The Nittany Lions also have a veteran-laden offense, headlined by Sean Clifford at quarterback, and Penn State is putting up 192.6 yards per game on the ground with only seven sacks allowed in five games.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan's offense is rolling in 2022. The Wolverines are led by standouts in quarterback JJ McCarthy and running back Blake Corum. McCarthy leads FBS with a 78.3% completion rate, and he is in the top five in pass efficiency (182.1). The dual-threat quarterback is also in the top 10 of the nation with 9.6 yards per attempt with 10 touchdowns and only one interception. McCarthy threw for a career-best 304 yards last week, and he is a big piece of Michigan's robust 45.5% third down conversion rate. Corum is a potential Heisman candidate with three straight 100-yard games.

Corum has a touchdown in every game this season, ranking No. 2 in FBS with 11 rushing touchdowns this season. He is also No. 3 in the country with 735 rushing yards, and Michigan is putting up 212.3 rushing yards per game. With Michigan also holding the opposition to 11.3 points and 247.0 total yards per game, the Wolverines are stingy on defense, and Harbaugh's team is leading the Big Ten with 22 sacks in six games.

