Michigan vs. Penn State score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Big Ten rivals No. 5 Michigan and No. 14 Penn State square off
No. 5 Michigan hosts No. 14 Penn State at The Big House on Saturday in one of the biggest games remaining on the Big Ten schedule this season. Michigan was the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten in the first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings and currently represents the conference's best hope of getting back to the CFP. And it has a rather simple formula to follow to get there: Just keep winning! If it wins out and takes the Big Ten, odds are Michigan will find itself in the CFP, but getting past Penn State won't be easy.
The Nittany Lions beat Michigan 42-13 in State College, Pennsylvania last season, but that was revenge for the 49-10 beatdown the Wolverines hung on them when they last met in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2016. This hasn't been the season that many Penn State fans were expecting, but a win over Michigan on Saturday would make the Nittany Lions feel a lot better about things going forward.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Michigan vs. Penn State. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michigan vs Penn St. pick, live stream
Michigan seeks vengeance against Penn State and keep its playoff hopes alive
-
Georgia vs. Kentucky live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 6 Georgia and No. 9 Kentucky battle for the SEC...
-
Texas vs. West Virginia odds, top picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Texas and West Virginia
-
Texas vs. WVU pick, live stream
West Virginia and Texas face off in one of Week 10's most important games
-
Michigan vs. Penn State odds, picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Penn State football.
-
Georgia at Kentucky pick, live stream
The de facto SEC East championship game takes place Saturday afternoon in Lexington