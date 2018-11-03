Michigan vs. Penn State score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

No. 5 Michigan hosts No. 14 Penn State at The Big House on Saturday in one of the biggest games remaining on the Big Ten schedule this season. Michigan was the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten in the first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings and currently represents the conference's best hope of getting back to the CFP. And it has a rather simple formula to follow to get there: Just keep winning! If it wins out and takes the Big Ten, odds are Michigan will find itself in the CFP, but getting past Penn State won't be easy.

The Nittany Lions beat Michigan 42-13 in State College, Pennsylvania last season, but that was revenge for the 49-10 beatdown the Wolverines hung on them when they last met in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2016. This hasn't been the season that many Penn State fans were expecting, but a win over Michigan on Saturday would make the Nittany Lions feel a lot better about things going forward.

