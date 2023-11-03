The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) will put their perfect record on the line when they face the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) in a Big Ten battle on Saturday night. Michigan has been at the center of the college football world over the last few weeks due to signal-stealing accusations, so the Wolverines will try to avoid getting distracted in this matchup. They had their bye last week following a 49-0 win at Michigan State two weeks ago. Purdue is riding a three-game losing streak, falling to Nebraska in a 31-14 final last week.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Michigan is favored by 32.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Purdue odds, while the over/under is set at 53 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Purdue vs. Michigan picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Michigan vs. Purdue spread: Michigan -32.5

Michigan vs. Purdue over/under: 53 points

Michigan vs. Purdue money line: Michigan: -9000, Purdue: +2500

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan might be dealing with some outside distractions, but that has not been an issue thus far. The Wolverines have been the most dominant team in college football this season, winning every game by at least 24 points. They have not allowed more than 10 points in a game, shutting out Michigan State in a 49-0 final last week.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for a season-high 287 yards and four touchdowns in that blowout, while running back Blake Corum has rushed for 605 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Purdue has lost five of its last six games, and only one of those losses has come against a ranked opponent. The Wolverines are unbeaten against the spread in their last five outings, and they have covered in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Why Purdue can cover

This is a perfect spot for Purdue to sneak up on a Michigan team that has been the center of a signal-stealing discussion surrounding Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff. The Wolverines had to hear about it even more over the last week, as they did not have a game to play. This could leave them in a tricky mental spot heading into Saturday's game.

Purdue has already played one close road game this season, losing to Iowa by six points in early October. Junior quarterback Hudson Card has thrown for 1,717 yards and eight touchdowns, while sophomore running back Devin Mockobee rushed for 520 yards and four scores. The Boilermakers have won five of their last six games in the month of November.

How to make Michigan vs. Purdue picks

