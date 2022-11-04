No. 5 Michigan has rolled to an 8-0 record so far this season, and it has the chance to keep that up with a visit to Rutgers this weekend. The Wolverines can flex some muscle against a Scarlet Knights team that has lost four of its last five games.

When the initial College Football Playoff rankings were released, Michigan was left out of the top four despite blasting most of its opponents. The Wolverines can score some big wins down the road, but this might be an opportunity for style points. Michigan's defense ranks second in the Big Ten in total defense and Rutgers' offense ranks 13th in total yards. On paper, this looks like a big mismatch.

The Scarlet Knights began the season 3-0, but they have gone 4-1 since. Their most recent loss, a 31-0 blowout to Minnesota, was especially concerning. If Rutgers is going to grind out a path to victory in this game, it will probably have to muck things up and make it ugly. While the Scarlet Knights' offense has fallen flat all season, its defense has been much more respectable. Coach Greg Schiano will lean on that side of the ball as he looks to pull off the upset.

Continue reading below for more information about how to watch this Big Ten East battle.

How to watch Michigan vs. Rutgers live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: fuboTV

Three players to watch

Blake Corum, Michigan RB: For all the talk about C.J. Stroud and Hendon Hooker as the Heisman Trophy favorites, Corum is hanging around in that conversation as well. His 1,078 yards rushing rank second in the Big Ten, and he has found the end zone a total of 15 times. The Rutgers' defense hasn't been bad this season, but Corum has the ability to give it some major issues and find the end zone a couple of times.

Aaron Lewis, Rutgers DL: Lewis actually enrolled at Michigan in January of 2020, but he transferred to Rutgers later that year to be closer to home. This season, Lewis has been a standout with a team-leading 6.5 tackles for loss. If Rutgers is going to keep this game tight, Lewis will have to play a role in slowing down Corum.

Mike Morris, Michigan EDGE: All Morris has done this season is wreak havoc in the backfield. He leads the Wolverines with 9.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. The Scarlet Knights allowed three tackles for loss and a sack against Minnesota, and they will have their hands full again on Saturday with Morris coming off the edge for Michigan.

Michigan vs. Rutgers prediction

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

The Wolverines have won seven straight games against the Scarlet Knights, but the last two victories have come by a combined 13 points. Even against a Michigan team that won the Big Ten last year, Rutgers found a way to make it ugly and keep it close. The big question here is whether the Scarlet Knights can drag the Wolverines down into the mud again. With Michigan landing at No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, it will have plenty of motivation and juice in Piscataway. Prediction: Michigan -26