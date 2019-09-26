Michigan vs. Rutgers odds: 2019 Week 5 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines and Rutgers Scarlet Knights at noon ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Michigan is 2-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Rutgers is 1-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. Michigan is coming off a tough 35-14 loss against Wisconsin, while the Scarlet Knights have dropped consecutive games to Iowa and Boston College after opening the year with a win over UMass. The Wolverines are favored by 27.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Rutgers odds, while the over-under is set at 49. Before you make any Michigan vs. Rutgers picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that Michigan is coming off a brutal loss to No. 8 Wisconsin that has many questioning if Jim Harbaugh will be able to take the Wolverines to the next level. The game was never in doubt as the Badgers jumped to a commanding 35-0 lead. Heisman contender Jonathan Taylor gashed Michigan's defense, piling up 203 yards and two touchdowns. Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson suffered an apparent shoulder injury in that game as well, but is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup.

Rutgers came up short against Boston College, falling 30-16. One thing holding Rutgers back was the play of RB Isaih Pacheco, who had an off week, rushing for just 47 yards on 17 carries. The Scarlet Knights are undoubtedly struggling, but are the Wolverines playing well enough to cover this four-score spread? That's the big question heading into Saturday.

