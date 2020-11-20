Teams in need of a win meet when the Michigan Wolverines take on the host Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten Conference East Division matchup on Saturday. After opening the season with a win at Minnesota, the Wolverines (1-3) have been a huge disappointment and are coming off a 49-11 thrashing by Wisconsin on their home field. The Scarlet Knights (1-3) also started fast with a road win at Michigan State but have stumbled three weeks in a row, including a 23-20 home loss to Illinois last Saturday. Rutgers is expected to be without wide receiver Aron Cruickshank.

Kickoff from SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Michigan leads the all-time series 5-1, including a 2-1 edge in games at Piscataway. The Wolverines are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Rutgers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 55.5. Before making any Rutgers vs. Michigan picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Michigan vs. Rutgers spread: Michigan -10.5

Michigan vs. Rutgers over-under: 55 points

Michigan vs. Rutgers money line: Michigan -392, Rutgers +305

MICH: Brad Robbins leads the Big Ten and is sixth nationally in punting average at 47.2

RUT: Leads the Big Ten with 32 tackles for loss and is 17th nationally with an eight-per-game average.

Why Michigan can cover



The Wolverines are hoping to get more from their quarterback. Joe Milton leads Michigan in passing, completing 74 of 126 passes (58.7 percent) for 967 yards and four touchdowns. He has been picked off four times, but has a rating of 127.3. Milton is second on the team in rushing, carrying 32 times for 117 yards (3.7 average) and one TD. But coach Jim Harbaugh opened up the quarterback competition this week between Milton and redshirt freshman Cade McNamara.

Regardless who is at quarterback, they'll have a consistent target in junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell, a two-year letterwinner, who has 18 receptions for 325 yards (18.1 average) and one touchdown. Two weeks ago at Indiana, he caught six passes for 149 yards (24.8 average) and one TD. In two-plus seasons at Michigan, Bell has 74 receptions for 1,228 yards (16.6 average) and four scores. He also has 10 career punt returns for 74 yards, including a long of 27 yards. He was the 2018 Team Rookie of the Year on offense.

Why Rutgers can cover

The Scarlet Knights have improved greatly over last season. Senior quarterback Noah Vedral is the team's top passer and second-leading rusher. He has completed 82 of 130 passes (63.1 percent) for 723 yards and five touchdowns. He has thrown seven interceptions, but has a rating of 111.7. Vedral has also carried 36 times for 77 yards (2.1 average) and one TD, including a long run of 24 yards.

Junior running back Isaih Pacheco leads the Scarlet Knights in rushing with 286 yards on 55 attempts (5.2 average) and two TDs. He has also caught 12 passes for 79 yards (6.6 average), including a long of 16 yards. Last week against Illinois, he ran wild, carrying 20 times for a season-high 133 yards (6.7 average), including a long of 32 yards. For his career, he has carried 335 times for 1,566 yards (4.7 average) and 12 touchdowns. He also has 27 receptions for 173 yards (6.4 average).

