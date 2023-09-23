No. 2 Michigan will have head coach Jim Harbaugh back on the sideline for its Big Ten opener against Rutgers on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines have won their first three games this season, scoring at least 30 points in all those contests. They are getting set for their fourth straight home game before traveling to Nebraska next week. Rutgers is going on the road for the first time after beating Virginia Tech in Week 3.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The latest Michigan vs. Rutgers odds via the SportsLine consensus list the Wolverines as 24-point favorites, with the over/under at 43.5.

Michigan vs. Rutgers spread: Michigan -24

Michigan vs. Rutgers over/under: 43.5 points

Michigan vs. Rutgers money line: Michigan: -2857, Rutgers: +1240

Why Michigan can cover

Harbaugh's return is an added bonus for a Michigan team that has already posted a trio of blowout victories this season. The Wolverines won by a combined 96-16 score in those three home games, beating East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. They enter the fourth week of the season ranked second in FBS in total defense and first in scoring defense.

Offensively, running back Blake Corum has scored six rushing touchdowns and gained 254 rushing yards, ranked second in the country in rushing scores. Michigan has won eight consecutive games against Rutgers, including a 52-17 blowout win last year. The Wolverines have won 15 straight conference games, while Rutgers has lost eight of its last 12 games.

Why Rutgers can cover

Rutgers has generally been undervalued in this series, covering the spread in four of the last six meetings. The Scarlet Knights have also covered in four of their last six games overall, including last week's 35-16 win over Virginia Tech as 6.5-point favorites. Junior running back Kyle Monangai led the rushing attack with 16 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns, while junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt added 87 rushing yards and a score.

This will be the best defense that Michigan has faced this season, as Rutgers has allowed an average of 10 points per game. The Wolverines have not been meeting expectations as heavy favorites, failing to cover the spread in their first three games this season. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw three interceptions in 13 pass attempts against Bowling Green last week, and more errors this week would make it virtually impossible for Michigan to cover the large spread against a better opponent than what the Wolverines have seen thus far. See which team to pick here.

