The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will play their Big Ten opener against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday afternoon in a meeting between undefeated teams. Michigan was without head coach Jim Harbaugh for its first three games due to a school-imposed suspension, but he will return for this game. The Wolverines picked up wins over East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green in their first three contests. Meanwhile, Rutgers is coming off a 35-16 win over Virginia Tech, covering the spread as a 6.5-point favorite.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Michigan is favored by 24 points in the latest Michigan vs. Rutgers odds, while the over/under is set at 44.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Michigan vs. Rutgers spread: Michigan -24

Michigan vs. Rutgers over/under: 44.5 points

Michigan vs. Rutgers money line: Michigan: -2500, Rutgers: +1250

Why Michigan can cover

Harbaugh's return is an added bonus for a Michigan team that has already posted a trio of blowout victories this season. The Wolverines won by a combined 96-16 score in those three home games, beating East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. They enter the fourth week of the season ranked second in FBS in total defense and first in scoring defense.

Offensively, running back Blake Corum has scored six rushing touchdowns and gained 254 rushing yards, ranked second in the country in rushing scores. Michigan has won eight consecutive games against Rutgers, including a 52-17 blowout win last year. The Wolverines have won 15 straight conference games, while Rutgers has lost eight of its last 12 games.

Why Rutgers can cover

Michigan is off to a 3-0 start, but it failed to cover the spread in all three of those wins, despite its strong defensive effort. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw three interceptions in just 13 pass attempts against Bowling Green last week, and another turnover on Saturday would make it difficult for Michigan to cover this spread. The Wolverines are also facing their first Power 5 opponent, while Rutgers has already picked up wins against Northwestern and Virginia Tech.

Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai ranks sixth in the country in rushing yards (357) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (five). He had 143 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Virginia Tech last week, earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. Rutgers also brings a top-10 scoring defense into this matchup, allowing just 10 points per game. See which team to pick here.

