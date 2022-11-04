The No. 5 Michigan Wolverines will be looking to prove the College Football Playoff committee wrong when they face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday night. Michigan fell outside the top four in Tuesday's initial rankings, despite seven of its eight wins this season coming by double digits. Rutgers is coming off one of its worst outings of the season, getting blanked by Minnesota in a 31-0 final last week. Both teams are 4-3-1 against the spread in 2022.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 26-point favorites in the latest Rutgers vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.

Michigan vs. Rutgers spread: Michigan -26

Michigan vs. Rutgers over/under: 45 points

Why Michigan can cover

There might not be a more motivated team in college football this week than Michigan, who enters this game with multiple reasons to be upset. The Wolverines had a pair of players injured in a postgame incident following their win against Michigan State, with head coach Jim Harbaugh referring to it as "an assault." They were also ranked outside the top four in the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night.

Michigan running back Blake Corum rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries against the Spartans, adding to his Heisman Trophy campaign. He ranks second in the country with 14 rushing touchdowns and is fourth nationally with 1,078 rushing yards. Rutgers is coming off a 31-0 blowout loss to Minnesota and has lost seven consecutive games against Michigan. The Wolverines have only failed to cover the spread five times in their last 18 games.

Why Rutgers can cover

Rutgers is hoping that Michigan comes into this game with too much on its mind. The Wolverines have had to deal with several emotional events in the last week, and they also have a showdown with Ohio State looming later this month. It would not be shocking if they show up uninspired as 26-point favorites on Saturday night.

The Scarlet Knights have played Michigan close in recent years, losing by six points two years ago and by seven points last year. They are starting former four-star recruit Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback on Saturday night, as head coach Greg Schiano is hoping that he provides a boost to the offense. Rutgers has covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams, and this is an even larger spread than the last two seasons.

