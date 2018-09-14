Michigan vs. SMU: Prediction, pick, odds, spread, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

It's a rematch 55 years in the making.

Who could forget that cloudy, September Saturday in 1963 when Michigan, led by Bob Timberlake and Mel Anthony, beat SMU 27-16 in Ann Arbor? Now, over half a century later, the Mustangs finally get their chance to return to Michigan Stadium and exact their revenge.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Michigan: You almost have to feel sorry for Western Michigan, as it found itself in the wrong place at the wrong time last week. After having to deal with a week of people writing them off following a loss to Notre Dame, Michigan crushed the Broncos 49-3. Now the Wolverines look to take down a different horse in their final nonconference tune-up before Big Ten play.

SMU: Weather delayed the start of SMU's rivalry game against TCU last week, and things started out well enough as the Mustangs jumped out to an early 9-0 lead over the Frogs. And then the bottom fell out, and SMU lost 42-12. SMU has struggled mightily on both sides of the ball through two games, and life won't be any easier against Michigan.

Game prediction, picks

The confidence level on this pick isn't high. SMU hasn't shown me much of anything to inspire any confidence taking them against the spread here, but I'm doing so for a couple of reasons. The foremost is that 35.5 points is a lot of points. Second, with Nebraska and Big Ten play looming next week for the Wolverines, a part of me wonders if Michigan won't just be looking to get the win here and then rest key players should it build a big lead in the second half. Pick: SMU +35.5

